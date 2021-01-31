Highlands County surpassed 6,400 cases when the Florida Department of Health released its daily COVID-19 report on Saturday afternoon. A new death was reported, testing increased and led to a reduction in the positivity rate.
The Point of Distribution (POD) has been relocated to the former JCPenney store in the Lakeshore Mall in order to serve more clients. The new hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays by appointment only. No walk-ins will be taken.
Beginning on Monday at noon, the county’s online portal for vaccine registration will be closed. Instead, the county will participate in the state’s program. Those wishing to be vaccinated should go to myvaccine.fl.gov. County officials said they will continue to “schedule appointments from the waiting list the county has compiled until the list is exhausted,” in a press release. Once the county’s waiting list has been exhausted, they will make appointments from the state’s waiting list for the county.
The county added another 57 cases of coronavirus to its tally, bringing the cumulative total to 6,455 cases. Of those cases, 6,389 are from residents and 66 from non-residents who contracted the virus. FDOH reported the county has had 307 cases of coronavirus over the past seven days, which is an average of 44 cases per day.
One death was reported since Friday’s report. The total deaths has reached 260 people, or 4% of all cases.
Testing was up by 375 from Friday’s report. In all, there were 623 tests processed on Friday with 565 negative results. The tests and new cases produced a positivity rate of 9.3%; a considerable decrease from the previous day’s 16.13%.
Hospitalizations have accounted for 8% of all cases and there have been 522 hospitalizations so far. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration there were 49 people hospitalized with COVID-29 as of 3:31 p.m. on Saturday. The county’s adult ICU bed census was 28 with four available. The regular hospital bed census was 222 with 35 available per AHCA.
There have been 593 (9%) cases of the virus from long-term care facilities. The county has had 69 deaths from either residents or staff from long-term care facilities, which was unchanged from Friday’s report.
Highlands County has administered 5,276 doses of the first shots and 742 inoculations to complete the two-shot series.
The State of Florida cases have been growing steadily heading into the weekend and added 15,019 new cases on Saturday. The cases brought the total to 1,713,589 overall. The cases were split into 1,682,096 residents and 31,493 non-residents.
Deaths were cut by more than half on Saturday with 110 deaths attributed to COVID. Friday’s report showed 229. Florida has had 26,795 deaths, residents accounted for 26,360 of those deaths and 435 non-residents comprise the remainder.
The state’s daily positivity rate at 6.62% was better than Highlands County’s. There were 222,516 tests processed with 207,781 negative results.
There were 165,339 new cases in the United States, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Friday night report. With case numbers dropping throughout the country, this was the first week since Nov. 1 that at least one state didn’t set a weekly record for the number of new cases.
Hospitalizations continued to drop and there were 101,003 presently hospitalized, which is a decrease of nearly 20% from two weeks ago.
Deaths took a slight drop, as there were 3,503 new fatalities recorded.
According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 26.02 million cases and had 438,452 deaths.
Globally, there have been 102.4 million cases and 2.21 million deaths.