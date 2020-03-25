SEBRING — In a unanimous vote Tuesday morning, Highlands County commissioners agreed to extend the local state of emergency.
The resolution declared that the county’s state of emergency will run for as long as the state of Florida has a state of emergency in regard to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Otherwise, the county can only make a declaration for a week at a time. The resolution passed Tuesday will also allow the county to hold meetings via electronic means, given that Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order temporarily suspending the Florida statute requiring a quorum, or minimum number of representatives, to meet in person to hold meetings.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael added that the County Commission, if a state of emergency still exists in the county after the state ends its emergency, could still declare a state of emergency, but that would, by law, be limited to seven days.
Most of the other provisions were continued from last week, including the ability for the county to secure mutual aid from local, state and federal agencies, as well as the authority for Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman to enforce, modify or end a curfew, if needed.
Blackman told commissioners Tuesday that would be the case only if his deputies had seen an increase in crime after dark, but they haven’t.
Commission Chair Ron Handley asked if the County Commission would need to pay certain bills on Tuesday, or if those could wait until the next regular meeting on April 7. Handley didn’t think the County Commission would need to meet every week.
Commissioners Don Elwell said the situation is “evolving very quickly,” but the county could arrange for another emergency meeting, if needed.