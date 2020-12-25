SEBRING — Highlands County got some better news when it comes to COVID-19 statistics in time for Christmas. New cases have steadily decreased since Tuesday, there were no new deaths reported and the positivity rate has been on the decline, albeit by a smidge.
When the Florida Department of Health put out its COVID-19 reports and updated its Surveillance Dashboard on Thursday, it showed 40 new cases of coronavirus in Highlands County. While no new cases would have been the best present, the cases are down from 43 on Wednesday and 51 on Tuesday. The total cases of infection have now reached 4,726. Of those cases, 4,683 are from residents and 43 are from non-residents. There has been 255 cases over the past seven days for an average of 36.42 cases per day.
No new deaths were reported. The deaths attributed to COVID remained at 198.
The Dashboard shows 565 tests were processed with 522 negative results. Between the tests and the new cases, the daily positivity rate for Thursday was 7.61%. A tiny bit better than Wednesday's 7.64% but it is an improvement nonetheless.
Hospitalizations have reached 428 as of Thursday. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 60 people hospitalized with the primary diagnosis of coronavirus as of 3:31 p.m. on Thursday. That is three more hospitalizations than the previous day.
AHCA showed the county's ICU bed census as 22 with six beds available or 21.43% availability. AHCA reported the county's regular hospital bed census at 229 with 39 beds available.
Florida added 13,147 new cases of COVID for a total of 1,247,546. Of those cases 1,226,530 are non-residents and 21,016 non-residents.
Florida also saw an increase of 122 deaths. The deaths are classified as 20,995 residents and 300 non-residents, which is one more than the previous day.
The Dashboard shows 164,369 tests processed with 151,516 negative tests. The state's daily positivity rate was 7.82%.
National COVID numbers were up across the board, beginning with a hefty rise in cases, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Wednesday night report. There were 220,834 new cases and 3,379 new deaths. That brings the death toll for December to 57,638, making it the deadliest month since the beginning of the pandemic. The old record of 55,267 was set in April.
A number of states have seen decreases in their numbers compared to a week ago, with 34 showing lower numbers. Eight other states are showing increases of less than 10%, while there are eight states seeing increases of 10% or more. The national numbers are climbing due to increases in the most populous states, as California has had a 17% increase, Texas has a 16% increase and Florida has a 10% rise in numbers.
California reported 39,070 cases and 351 deaths on Thursday, while Texas reported a new high of 19,135 on Wednesday and 294 fatalities.
If the Thanksgiving holiday is any indication, we can expect a bounce of numbers for a few days, as not all states will report over Christmas weekend and it will be the middle of next week before an accurate picture is painted.
The rise in numbers didn’t begin until several weeks after Thanksgiving, so the effect of Christmas gatherings may not be seen until the second week of January.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there were 18.51 million cases and 327,853 deaths as of Dec. 24.
Globally, the case count reached 79.1 million cases and 1.74 million deaths.