AVON PARK — It didn’t take long for the Highlands County Health Department and its partners to give away 1,000 COVID-19 at-home test kits on Friday morning at Memorial Elementary School.
The drive-thru test giveaway began about 9 a.m. and by 10 a.m. all the tests were distributed. The Health Department, which partnered with other county agencies were prepared to be at the school until noon. Each vehicle received one bag containing two separate tests inside, while supplies lasted.
Health Educator Pamela Crain with the Florida Department of Health said the process went smoothly. She also said there was no particular reason for the event.
“The tests were some that the Health Department received over the course of the pandemic and their current expiration date is 2/5/2022, so we thought it might be more useful to offer them to the public,” Crain said via a Friday email.
The tests given out were Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test.
“These tests are not Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests,” she wrote. “They are rapid antigen tests for home use. PCR tests are usually done by licensed medical staff and sent to a lab for evaluation. The results may take several days to receive. Rapid tests give results in about 30 minutes or so, but they are not as accurate as PCR tests. We usually tell people that if their rapid test is negative and they have symptoms of COVID, they should get a PCR test to confirm. If a rapid test result is positive, however, that does mean they have COVID.”
Many hands made light work when it came to the test giveaway. The Health Department partnered with the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, who helped get the word out; the county’s Emergency Management and county personnel brought cones and helped with traffic and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic flow and security. They partnered with The School Board of Highlands County to secure the location for the drive-thru.
“Their staff was able to make sure the school site was open and accessible for us to stage the event,” Crain said.
Each group took responsibility to break down and clean up their areas after they were done.
“Additionally, Gloria Rybinski and her team assisted by promoting the event on Highlands County social media, which the local Health Department does not have, and providing updates to the public in real time,” Crain said. “As with other events, such as our special needs shelters, organization is accomplished through communicating with each partner ahead of time and reaching consensus on what will be needed and who will fill what role.”
Unless the Health Department receives more at-home tests, there are no plans for another test giveaway presently.