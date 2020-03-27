SEBRING – While some operations at Highlands County government have been reduced or closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the county is still providing many services to the community while utilizing social distancing and limiting contact between coworkers.
Those services include:
• Surplus property is still available for sale with the next bid closing April 7.
• Purchasing to meet county needs.
• Personnel are moving forward with the FY 2020-2021 budget.
• Fire Rescue continues to answer every fire and EMS call that comes through. Personnel have taken proactive steps to protect themselves and the community, in the event an exposure occurs.
• Fire inspections continue to be completed as the business operations status allows.
• The Road and Bridge Department will continue receiving telephone calls from citizens requesting maintenance activities along county-maintained roads.
• Routine maintenance activities such as road grading, tree trimming, sidearm mowing, pothole patching, right-of-way mowing, shoulder work and ditch cleaning continue.
• Fleet Maintenance continues to operate, ensuring vehicles and equipment are fully functional.
• The Highlands County Asphalt Plant continues to operate.
• Road resurfacing and restriping activities are ongoing by in-house forces, as well as outside contractors.
• Water quality monitoring on Highlands County lakes continue.
• Bridge and guardrail maintenance activities continue.
• Scheduled road and drainage improvement projects continue.
• Maintenance activities in the Sun ‘N Lake Preserve and the Lake Grassy Scrub continue.
• The Engineering office is still working on routine projects and development applications. All permitting for utilities, development, and driveways are still being reviewed and processed. Applicants can submit electronically their applications via email to reduce exposures to all persons involved.
• No change to services performed by Traffic Operations crews. Personnel are continuing to maintain county traffic signals, street lights, street signs, and pavement markings as scheduled.
• The Highlands County landfill is open for normal business. Staff are taking precautions as much as practical and there are no changes to services currently.
• Facilities is still working on all county projects in and around all buildings.
• Custodial services are ongoing in all public or closed buildings for COVID-19 control.
• Highlands County Veteran Services office is keeping all prescheduled appoints, will continue to book future appointments, and can answer questions and submit timely claims via phone at 863-402-6623.
• Librarians are available by phone, 863-402-6716, to assist with online resource access from myhlc.org.
• The Healthy Families Program continues to support families in our community through virtual software. Staff is mailing packets of crafts and learning materials for families to complete during virtual visits.
• Human Services is available by phone at 863-402-6626.
• Children’s Advocacy Center staff are working with multidisciplinary team partners on current client needs, locating resources, attending to emergent cases, conducting therapy appointments in an online format, participating in continuing education trainings, and may be reached by phone at 863-402-6845.
• The UF/IFAS Extension Highlands County office is available by phone at 863-402-6540.
• Economic Development is pushing out recovery information to Highlands County businesses.
• Building inspections continue to occur – with inspectors traveling from their home to the site and then going back home to do paperwork.
Should members of the community need to interact with county staff at local offices, follow safe health practices as advised by the CDC and state health officials; if you are sick, please stay home.
Officials encourage citizens to try to conduct as much business as possible online or over the phone. County offices may be contacted via phone or email; visit highlandsfl.gov for contact information. The county website does allow for online payments of multiple services.
While many county offices are operating under different circumstances than usual, the county also has staff working around the clock on the COVID-19 situation in the community. Highlands County Emergency Management is currently at a Level 2 Activation, which means staff are fully activated and their focus is working with local stakeholders on logistics, supplies and the sharing of information.
Also, the following Emergency Support Functions (ESF) are operating: ESF 14 (Public Information), 16 (Law Enforcement), 18 (Business, Industry and Economic Stabilization) and ESF 8 (Health and Medical) as the lead. These ESF groups are providing the community with vital information regarding business effects and support, law enforcement capabilities, and preventive measures and steps residents should take to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Highlands County.
If individuals have general questions about COVID-19, FDOH has sent up a COVID-19 hotline for the public at 866-779-6121; the hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and possible exposure, please call your primary care doctor. If you do not have a primary care doctor, call the local health department at 863-386-6040 or Central Florida Health Care at 863-452-3000. Once you have been tested, please self-monitor and self-isolate until you receive your test results. Preliminary test results should be available in 24 to 48 hours, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The public may also email questions to COVID-19@flhealth.gov. Visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov for the latest information on COVID-19. The website is updated twice daily at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
For continuing updates, follow Highlands County BCC on Facebook by searching for highlandsfl.gov and on Twitter @HighlandsFLBCC.