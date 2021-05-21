Highlands County had another good day on Thursday as far as COVID-19 is concerned with a day of low new cases and even lower positivity rates. One blemish on the report is the addition of one new death.
The Florida Department of Health daily coronavirus update showed another day of just 10 new cases, the fourth straight day in a row. The additional new infections carried the total over the 8,700 threshold. The new total was 8,705 on Thursday afternoon. Of the 8,705 cases, there were 8,608 cases of residents while the non-resident cases remained steady at 97 infections.
The new death brings the new death total to 362 people who have died from COVID.
The county processed 279 tests with 269 negative results. The positivity rate was just 3.58%, about the third lowest this month, so far.
Hospitalizations were up by four admissions to 676. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 19 people in county hospitals on Thursday afternoon. AHCA shows the state has 2,264 people being treated for COVID at the same time.
Florida had an additional 2,893 cases of COVID overnight, bringing the overall total to 2,302,489. The cases are broken down into 2,259,494 residents and 42,995 non-residents.
Florida’s death toll has reached 37,076, including residents. The state had a really good positivity rate of just 3.92%, the lowest it’s been since May 6th, the last date available on the report. The state processed 73,581 tests and reported 70,700 negative results.
States reported 27,494 cases on Wednesday, which lowers the seven-day average to 28,756. There were 585 new deaths reported, which is just a a couple more than the seven-day average of 576. The country’s positivity rate is 2.56%, which has been pretty consistent the past few days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing that 48.2% of all Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 38.1% of the population is fully vaccinated.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 33.04 million cases and had 588,185 deaths.
Globally, the count was at 165 million cases and 3.42 million deaths.