Highlands County can feel good about the direction of Wednesday’s COVID numbers that were released from the Florida Department of Health. All the numbers were down across the board, even deaths as FDOH’s adjustments took four deaths off the county’s tally.
Highlands County only added seven new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. This brings the new total to 7,369 cases. Of those infections, 7,295 residents and 74 non-residents contracted the virus.
FDOH removed four deaths from the daily report. The report did not say why the adjustment was needed, but from previous adjustments, we know deaths sometimes get attributed to the wrong counties. The new death toll for the county is 307.
Testing was up quite a bit with 290 tests processed with 282 negative results. The positivity rate was 2.76%. The tests generated the lowest positivity percentage rate since Oct. 7, 2020 at 2.05%. Technically, Oct. 18 had 0% but that was a reporting flaw.
Even the daily median age came down a bit to 60. The overall median age is still 52. Correctional cases is at 119.
There have been 579 cumulative hospitalizations so far, two more than the previous day. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 27 people currently hospitalized in the county with COVID. There were three ICU beds available on Wednesday afternoon.
Across the state, 4,853 new cases up from Tuesday were reported. The overall caseload is 1,957,586. Of those cases, 1,921,548 are residents and 36,038 are non-residents who contracted the virus.
State deaths were reported at 62, more than 100 less deaths than the day before. The new death toll is 32,543. Of those deaths, 31,948 were from residents and 595 were from non-residents.
Testing resumed its climb over the past few days at 93,907 processed with 89,012 negative results. The positivity rate was down slightly to 5.21%.
Numbers were down in the United States once again, with the country reporting 53,531 new cases on Tuesday night from 1.2 million tests. While the seven-day average for tests is down 14% from a month ago, new cases are down 53% from the same time period.
Hospitalizations dipped below 40,000, with 39,841 currently hospitalized and of those, 7,985 are currently in ICU.
Deaths totaled 1,715 for the day, which is a decrease of 48% from a month ago.
Wednesday’s early numbers didn’t look quite as good as they have the past few days, with the California Department of Public Health reporting 6,412 cases and 226 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 29.13 million cases and had 528,603 deaths.
Globally, there have been 117.8 million cases and 2,615,190 deaths.