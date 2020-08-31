Sunday’s release of COVID-19 numbers from the Florida Department of Health saw better news for Highlands County residents. The county saw an increase of 10 new cases out of more than 200 tests. There have now been 1,821 cases in the county.
The death toll remained at 67 and while the median age of 48 for the new cases was higher than you’d like to see, none of the new cases were found in people 65 or over.
There have been 301 cases tied to long-term care facilities in the county and 56 cases related to a correctional facility.
The positivity rate in the county for new cases was 4.31%, which is below the 5% threshold recommended by the World Heath Organization before reopening. The WHO suggests using a two-week average.
There have been 196 hospitalizations in the county, with 24 currently hospitalized, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.
It was also good news for the state, which saw 2,583 new cases with a positivity rate of 5.14%. The state has had just one day above 7% in the past 11 days.
The total count for the state is 621,586 cases, of which 614,753 have been Florida residents and 6,833 non-residents.
The state death toll increased 14 and now stands at 11,119 resident deaths and 144 non-resident deaths. The 14 deaths are the lowest number reported since June 22, when 12 deaths were recorded.
Nationally, there have been 5.98 million cases and 182,789 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The global count passed the 25 million mark, with 25,079,330 cases and 843,842 deaths.
India has been hit hard in recent weeks and has seen more than 75,000 new cases a day for the past four days. It’s 78,761 new cases Sunday was a record for any country.