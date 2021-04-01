The Florida Department of Health daily COVID-19 report showed Highlands County’s coronavirus numbers have gone up in new cases, positivity rate and one death. While the numbers were relatively low, they came off a day of low numbers on Tuesday.
The county had 16 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total cases to 7,655. Of those cases, 7,568 were from residents and 87 non-residents who tested positive.
FDOH shows 101 new cases over the past seven days. That is a daily average of 14.42 cases.
The new death brought the total to 321 people whose deaths have been blamed on COVID.
Testing was down a bit with 156 tests processed with 118 negative results. This produced a positivity rate of 11.94%, well above Tuesday’s rate.
There have been 604 hospitalizations in total, up three from the previous day. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 32 people hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon.
The daily median age has risen sharply to 62 years old.
There have been 672 cases from long-term care facilities.
Florida’s new cases rose by 5,294 infections. The additional cases, brought the cumulative total to 2,057,735 infections. The cases are divided by 2,019,500 residents and 38,235 non-residents who were infected.
In addition, 89 new deaths have been reported overnight. The death total is now 34,072 people who have lost their lives from the coronavirus. Of those who have died, 33,425 have been residents and 647 deaths have been from non-residents. That’s two more non-residents from the previous day.
There have been 77,448 tests processed with 72,282 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 6.67%.
The daily median age was 36.
Across the state, there have been 85,197 hospitalizations. On Wednesday afternoon, there were 2,938 people hospitalized per the AHCA.
Florida saw an increase of 77 cases of the U.K. virus variant since Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has now seen 2,351 cases out of 11,569 cases in the country. Michigan has seen 1,237.
Florida also leads the country in the number of cases of the Brazilian variant (P.1) with 49 of the 172 cases seen in the country. Florida has seen 15 cases of the South African variant, while there have been 312 in the United States.
Cases in the United States dropped a bit from Monday, with states reporting 58,836 cases on Tuesday. The seven-day average of cases is now 61,134, which is 12% higher than a week ago. The positivity rate for the nation has averaged 4.17% for the last seven days, which is up double digits from the past two weeks and up 1% from the 4.14% of a month ago, making it the only metric where we currently have worse numbers than a month ago, as cases, deaths and hospitalizations have all dropped.
Michigan continues to struggle with the virus, with the state reporting 6,311 new cases Wednesday. The state averaged 1,326 new cases just a month ago, but has seen its numbers constantly rise. Michigan’s seven-day average for positivity rate is 13.83%.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 30.44 million cases and had 551,747 deaths.
Globally, there have been 128.6 million cases and 2.81 million deaths.