SEBRING — Highlands County cases of COVID-19 held steady at 76 confirmed cases as of the 11 a.m. update provided by the Florida's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. The number of cases remained the same from Friday evening's update.
Out of all the cases, only one person is a non-resident of the county and the 75 people are residents. The patients range in age of 0-95 years-old with the average age being 59. There are 40 males, or 53% of cases, and 35 women, or 47% have been infected.
There have been 29 hospitalizations so far with seven people currently hospitalized, according to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.
The Florida Department of Health has broken down the cases by race which include 21 black patients, 37 whites, 16 “others” and one case has no racial data. The ethnic breakdown is 24 Hispanic patients and 44 non-Hispanic people and seven people with unknown data.
The dashboard shows 1,037 people in the county have been tested. In those tests, 76 people have tested positive, 960 people tested negative, one test was inconclusive. There were no pending tests as of Saturday morning.
The state's numbers did not fare as well, with an increase of 306 cases overnight, bringing the morning update to 30,839 cases. The state's hospitalizations are 4,849. Florida's death toll is at 1,055, which is up nine from the Friday evening update.
FDOH shows 334,974 people being tested with 30,839 positive and 302,260 negative results, which is 9.2% positive.
As of Saturday morning's update provided by the FDOH, the News Service of Florida reported the State's numbers:
2,748: Cases involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.
299: Deaths involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.
28.3: Percentage of deaths involving long-term care facilities.
7,524: Cases of people age 65 or older.
2,591: Hospitalizations of people age 65 or older.
871: Deaths of people age 65 or older.
82.6: Percentage of deaths of people age 65 or older.
In the United States, the number of cases continue to inch towards the 1 million mark, with 926,442 positive results as of 3:50 p.m. There have been 53,184 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of the same time.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.