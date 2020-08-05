SEBRING — Highlands County has hit the epidemic mark, and has been there for a while.
Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss told commissioners Tuesday that the county had 1,277 positive cases on Monday and a 21-day average of 24.1 new cases per day, as of Monday, with 499 cases confirmed in the last 14 days.
Highlands County’s threshold for epidemic status is an average of 21 new cases per day, Reiss said, based on population.
“This is based on when the case was swabbed, not when we saw it on the dashboard,” Reiss added.
One of her tallying resources, an online tracking site at www.arcgis.com, states Highlands has 545.36 cases per 100,000 people, given the county’s estimated population of 105,069.
In addition to the positive cases, Reiss said the county has now had 29 deaths, or 2.27 of all local cases. Her report was given prior to the latest numbers being released by the Florida Department of Health, in which an additional death in Highlands was reported, making it now 30 deaths.
That same source states Highlands has 573 “active” cases, an estimate based on those being tested and those who have tested positive.
During her semi-monthly report to the Board of County Commission on Tuesday, Reiss said case doubling has gone up to 14.6 days, with the county ranked 22nd statewide for case growth, although the percentage of positive cases had dropped from 35% to 17.1%.
Reiss described herself as “cautiously optimistic” about the percentages, because testing sites were shut down for a couple of days in anticipation that Tropical Storm Isaias, which hit hurricane strength briefly last week over the Atlantic Ocean, would turn inland instead of heading north along the coast.
It also took a while for Highlands County to hit the mark of an epidemic, Reiss said. The average is calculated based on a 21-day period, and Highlands, now having crossed over 100,000 population, is under the same formula as much larger counties like Miami-Dade.
Meanwhile, the county’s Emergency Operations Center has been active, as of Tuesday, for 141 days with emergency service function personnel continuing to perform daily jobs and functions for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Don Elwell noted Tuesday that the county was collecting approximately 200 tests per week when local officials had been doing 300-400 per week.
Upgraded new testing will not be just a one-time event, said County Administrator Randy Vosburg, but will be a regular event, increasing testing to 500 tests given per week.
With 50% of each day’s new cases deemed to be community spread, testing will be imperative, Vosburg said.
As the county ramps up free testing with federal funding, people need to understand that if they have symptoms, they need to arrange an expedited test through their physician, Reiss said.
“Testing is going to be free. The only thing is, we have to have registration. [If someone has symptoms], we don’t want them to wait,” Reiss said. “This, with them registering for a drive-through event, they may have to wait several days.”
Elwell expressed concern that people may only think about going to a testing event if they are already feeling sick.
That’s all the more reason they should not put it off, Reiss said.
Commissioner Greg Harris also raised questions about pending school reopenings, given the county’s epidemic status.
“It’s like everything else. We know that, unfortunately, you put a bunch of people together, there’s going to be cases come out of it,” Reiss said. “Even with the daily cases we see, our largest thing is to make sure our health care systems are able to handle capacity.”
Vosburg said hospitals have plans to increase capacity as needed.
The Highlands County School District also has set up a medical task force to include different testing protocols, he said, and the county has reached out to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda Longshore to do testing and heath assessments.
Reiss said testing is a snapshot in time: Someone could walk out the door from being tested and get infected that day.
To help with daily schedules, Reiss said testing events will rotate between daytime and nighttime, and with one of the last orders for supplies, the county has now sent 80,000 cloth masks to the school district.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, citing reports she had read, said hand washing is more important.
“When you think about it, kids wash their hands more at school than they do at home,” Tuck said, suggesting teachers should remind kids every hour or so to wash their hands.
Reiss agreed with hand washing and the difficulties of getting children to comply. She asserted however that they also should keep distances and that the use of masks really does prevent transmission of the virus.
“When you cough, if you think about during the winter, when it’s cold and you see your breath, it’s the same thing that’s happening,” Reiss said. “The more we can limit those things, the better, especially in that setting.”