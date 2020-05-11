Highlands County had two more positive COVID-19 cases on the Sunday update from the Florida Department of Health, bringing the total to 98. Ninety-seven of the cases are from Highlands County residents.
The death toll remained at eight but there were several more confirmed cases at county Assisted Living Facilities/Nursing Homes. There have been two resident cases at Sunny Hills of Sebring, with one staff member and one resident testing positive at The Palms of Sebring. There has been one resident case at SIM Lodge in Sebring.
There have been 1,703 tests performed in the county, with 1,604 negative tests. The county’s positive test of 5.8% is a bit less than the 7.5% positive average found in the state.
There have been 32 hospitalizations and three remain in the hospital, according to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.
Okeechobee County has 28 confirmed cases, while DeSoto County has 47 and Hardee County has 36 cases.
On the state level, the count went up 725 cases between the Saturday and Sunday to a total of 40,596 cases. There have been 1,721 deaths in the state.
On the national level, there have been 1,321,223 positive cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday and 79,058 deaths.
Georgia, which began to open things up prior to Florida, has seen an improvement in numbers the past week and the state is averaging 260 new cases per day over the past seven days. That’s down from 771 on April 22.
New York and New Jersey remain the two hardest-hit states. New York has seen more than 333,000 cases and 21,000 deaths, with New Jersey exceeding 137,000 cases and 9,100 deaths.
At the other end of the spectrum are Alaska, with 377 cases and 10 deaths, and Montana, with 458 cases and 16 deaths. Hawaii and Vermont have also seen fewer than 1,000 cases.
On the global front, there have been 4,161,925 cases and 282,927 deaths. Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy and Russia have each seen more 200,000 cases. Russia is just reporting 1,915 deaths, which is fewer than countries reporting just 20% of Russia’s total.
The United States has performed far more tests than any county, but still lags behind on tests given per 1 million residents. Among countries to have given at least 1,000 tests, the U.S. ranked No. 27 as of Sunday morning.