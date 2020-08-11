SEBRING — County commissioners, from an informal poll, do not want to revisit the question of requiring masks in the county.
Those who replied to the question from the Highlands News-Sun emphasized that it is a personal choice, that they did not know how they could enforce it and that municipal governments had authority to enact a mandate, if desired.
Attempts were made to reach all five commissioners individually, but only Brooks and Harris responded. Commissioners Don Elwell, Ron Handley and Arlene Tuck did not respond to questions.
All five voted July 21 not to impose a mandate, but rather to have the county continue to follow the state guidance: to recommend people wear masks, wash their hands as much as possible, and practice social distancing, and to let businesses and organizations decide whether or not to require customers and employees to wear masks.
Currently, masks are required in public meetings and government buildings as well as in multiple places of business including large retailers and grocery stores like Walmart and Publix. Some stores, especially smaller ones, have begun keeping a tally of people coming in to ensure they have room to keep distance from each other.
Chambers of commerce in all three municipalities have kept lists online of those local businesses that require masks of their employees and customers.
“[The] biggest problem is how do we enforce a mandate,” said Commissioner James L. “Jim” Brooks. “I strongly encourage wearing a mask when in close proximity to others or in an establishment that requires everyone to wear a mask.”
Commissioner R. Gregory Harris also said he has misgivings about requiring masks countywide.
“My concerns are mandating what a citizen should do and how would we enforce it,” Harris said. “The sheriff has said he doesn’t have the resources to enforce it.”
Enforcement
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, it’s a matter of staff and hours.
“We don’t have enough deputies to respond to all the calls about that,” said Scott Dressel, public information officer for the sheriff.
He said that once deputies receive a call, the alleged violator would have left by the time a deputy arrived.
What’s more, Dressel said, the county needs to outline the punishment for such a violation, such as a civil citation or fine.
It takes a couple of weeks to put together an ordinance, and needs at least two hearings in front of the County Commission to be enacted.
“Trying to add that component, with everything else we do on a daily basis, would just be overwhelming,” Dressel said.
Situation
At the Aug. 4 county commission meeting, Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss reported that Highlands County had “epidemic” status, with a 21-day average of 24.1 new cases per day when the county’s threshold is an average of 21 new cases per day, based on population.
Reiss told the Highlands News-Sun the county had held that status since July 25, four days after the mask mandate vote.
On Monday, the county’s listing on www.arcgis.com was “spreading,” but Reiss said the 21-day average is now 25.8 cases per day.
City masks
To date, no local municipal governments have mask mandates.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the city has acted in coordination with the county from the beginning of the pandemic, including no mask mandates.
“Think all of that goes hand-in-hand,” Noethlich said.
In mid-July, the Avon Park City Council discussed a mask requirement, but with opinion split on the matter, decided to leave that decision to individual businesses.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr, given the litigation concerning mandating masks, advised against the City Council “jumping into that fray.”
Lake Placid Town Council may have discussed the matter on Monday night while renewing its emergency declaration for COVID-19, although there was no agenda item specifically about masks.
“We’ve not discussed it and we probably won’t until the governor does,” Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook said.
In neighboring Polk County, emergency management and health officials have told the Highlands News-Sun that a combination of a mask mandate in their most populous city and an intensive outreach to community partners has brought their increases down significantly.
In Hardee County, numbers have stabilized. Their largest retailer, Walmart, hands masks to people who don’t have them when they enter. Otherwise, masks are enforced in the store and with the school district, the other largest employer.
Glades County Emergency Manager Marisa Shivers said Monday that they did have two days last week with no new cases, although their numbers are still growing.
Shivers said Glades has few big retail centers, as in Highlands or Polk, and those stores they have require masks. Other factors that help are outreach campaigns that included giving out masks, and low population density.
There are only two apartment complexes in Glades County, Sivers said, and aside from Moore Haven, most of the 13,500 residents spread out on the 106 square miles of dry land in the county that isn’t Lake Okeechobee.
Vulnerable masks
When asked what those with compromised health or who have a family member with health problems can do, Harris expressed sympathy.
“My mother falls into that category and we consistently remind her to wear her mask and encourage her to shop where masks are required,” Harris said. “We try to do most of her shopping as she continues to shelter in place except for doctors and hair appointments.”
Brooks said family with vulnerable populations can shop at Publix, Walmart and other places that require customers and employees to wear a mask.
“There’s nothing that prohibits anyone from wearing a mask everywhere they go,” Brooks said.
He also said personal hygiene, including washing of hands properly, is very important.
“If you don’t feel good [or] have a temperature, self isolate and get tested,” Brooks said.
Harris said if some don’t take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously enough on their own, then he and his loved ones must be more diligent in their protection, as would anyone in that situation.
“I believe we should all follow the CDC guidelines,” Harris said. “Mask wearing will help reduce the number of cases and I wear a mask whenever I cannot socially distance.”
“Wearing a mask doesn’t protect me from you, it protects you from me and that’s why I do it,” Harris added. “I believe it shows compassion, courtesy and respect to others.”