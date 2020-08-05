SEBRING — People who can’t make their rent or mortgage because of the pandemic now have some hope from the county.
Part of the funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to be distributed by the county, can help pay overdue mortgages and rent for Florida families who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission received those funds from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation as part of its $4.6 million CARES Act allotment to help Highlands County residents who have experienced a job loss or a reduction in work hours due to COVID-19.
Highlands County government has been allocated approximately $300,000 to assist eligible residents with rental and mortgage assistance payments, or emergency repairs for people whose COVID-related economic situations have prevented them from making these payments.
Starting today, Wednesday, completed applications may be mailed to P.O. Box 1926, Sebring, FL 33871-1926, or may be emailed to lcastillo@highlandsfl.gov. Applications are available online at highlandsfl.gov under Departments: Development Services, then Housing.
All applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Assistance will be available until all funds are expended. The deadline for the entire allocation to be spent is Dec. 30.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in June that $250 million of CARES Act funding would go to rental and mortgage assistance, from two funding pools totaling up to $240 million. Another $10 million has been set aside to pay operational costs for the program.
The State Housing Initiatives Partnership program (SHIP) will administer the funds. Although the funds don’t come from that program, SHIP will use the same processes and restrictions to make administration easier.
A press release from the governor’s office states that rental assistance may help pay household rent for eligible months from July through December 2020, and if the household is eligible, may pay arrearages accrued during April, May and June.
DeSantis’ Executive Order on Foreclosures and Evictions — Executive Order 20-180 — extended Executive Order 20-94 that provides targeted, temporary relief from certain mortgage foreclosures and evictions until Sept. 1, 2020, without relieving an individual’s obligation to make mortgage payments and rent.
Executive Order 20-180 specifically states that the protections against eviction or foreclosure remain in effect only for those households that have been unable to pay because of impact from COVID-19.
In it, DeSantis states, “I hereby suspend and toll any statute providing for final action at the conclusion of a mortgage foreclosure proceeding under Florida law solely when the proceeding arises from nonpayment of mortgage by a single-family mortgagor adversely affected by the COVID-19 emergency.”
He then explains that “adversely affected by the COVID-19 emergency” means loss of employment, diminished wages or business income, or other monetary loss during the current Florida State of Emergency which has directly impacted the owner of a single-family home to make mortgage payments.
He also stated that foreclosures and evictions not related to non-payment because of COVID-19 will be allowed to proceed.
For further detail on the program, visit www.floridahousing.org and click the “COVID-19 Information Resource” link on the scrolling banner.