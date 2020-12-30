SEBRING — Highlands County surpassed 200 deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 reports. With two deaths reported overnight, the death toll is now 201 people that have died.
In addition, the FDOH reports show 41 new cases of infection. Six of the new cases were from minors ages 14 and under. There has been a total of 4,863 cases of COVID-19. Residents make up 4,817 cases and non-residents comprise 46 infections. That is three more non-residents than reported on Monday.
The positivity rate skyrocketed to 54.17%. The high positivity rate was due, in part, because there were only 72 tests processed from Monday.
Statewide, the COVID vaccine (first dose) has been given to 146,160 people thus far. On Monday, Highlands County administered 114 doses of the vaccine.
There has been a total of 525 people in the county to have their first dose of the vaccine to date.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission posted on social media platforms that the county will soon have additional vaccines in the form of Moderna. Public Information Assistant Karen Clogston’s post said the first phase of the vaccinations will be given to residents and staff members of long-term care facilities, “persons 65 and older, health care personnel with direct patient contact.” Hospitals can vaccinate those they feel are “extremely vulnerable” to the coronavirus.
Following Gov. Ron De Santis’ Executive Order, those 65 and older will be next. After the initial phase of vaccines, the county will set up vaccination points of distributions and will post days and times of of availability.
Statewide. Florida added 12,075 new cases of COVID infections to bring the overall total to 1,292,252. Residents of Florida make up 1,270,063 of those cases and non-residents comprise 22,189 of the total cases.
In addition to the new cases, Florida added 105 new deaths, including 101 residents and 4 non-residents. Deaths attributed to COIVD were 21,718 on Tuesday.
Throughout Florida testing was the lowest it has been in at least two weeks with 52,324 tests processed. The positivity rate was 22.72%.
Numbers across the United States continue to be lower in the three major metrics – cases, deaths and tests – all of which remain well below the week-long averages. The United States reported 162,190 new cases, 1,491 deaths and just 1,540,320 tests, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Monday night report. One week ago there were more than 2 million tests given.
Current hospitalizations are at another all-time high, with 121,235. The hospitalization numbers are the one not influenced by holiday lags in reporting.
California’s case numbers were lower once again, with 31,245, but the number of deaths climbed to 242 after Monday’s artificially low count of 64. That brings the state to 24,526 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been 19.41 million cases in the United States and 336,325 deaths.
On the global front, there have been 81.68 million cases and 1.78 million deaths.
Colorado health officials announced their first case of the of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 on Tuesday, the same variant discovered in the UK earlier this month.