Highlands County saw an increase of four deaths on Saturday’s COVID-19 update put out by the Florida Department of Health. With those, Highlands County has now seen 303 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Two of the deaths were related to a long-term care facility and the county has now seen 84 deaths in patients or staff members of long-term care facilities.
Of the county’s 303 deaths, 264 have been in those age 65 and over. There have been three deaths in those age 44 and younger.
The county added 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 7,218. There have been 7,146 resident cases and 72 non-resident cases, which is a decrease of one non-resident case from what FDOH reported on Friday.
The county processed 331 resident tests and the positive cases yielded a positivity rate of 3.93% for new cases, which is the third straight day Highlands County has seen a positivity rate of less than 5%.
The county did see four additional hospitalizations, bringing the overall total to 568, and 36 were hospitalized as of Saturday at 3 p.m., according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.
On the state level, there was an increase of 5,459 cases. Florida has seen 1,903,682 cases, with 1,868,769 resident cases and 34,913 non-resident cases.
The state processed 97,475 resident tests and with a positivity rate for new cases of 5.61%, a slight uptick from the previous two days, but it was the fourth straight day the state’s positivity rate was less than 6%.
Of the state’s new cases, 674 of them were in youngsters age 14 and younger. The 25 to 34 age group saw the largest increase with 889 new cases.
Florida did see 108 new deaths, with 110 resident deaths and a correction of two non-resident deaths. Florida has now seen 30,734 resident deaths and the non-resident death toll now stands at 546.
FDOH showed an increase of 56,718 vaccines given. The state shows a total of 2,973,782 people vaccinated, with 1,642,800 people having received both shots in the series.
There were no major differences in the nation’s numbers, as the COVID Tracking Project’s Friday evening report was similar to the numbers on Thursday night. The United States saw an increase of 74,429 cases and there were 2,137 deaths.
Testing was down slightly from the previous day, but still well above the seven-day rolling average, as there were 1,793,570 tests processed for the day.
Hospitalizations dropped another 1,500 and there are currently 51,116 hospitalized.
Saturday’s early numbers look to be comparable to the previous day, as the California Department of Public Health reported 5,151 new cases and 439 new deaths, while Arizona showed an increase of 1,179 cases and 70 new deaths.
Virginia continues to try and work through its backlog of death certificates and has reported some inflated numbers the past two days. After reporting a record 234 deaths on Friday, the state reported an additional 185 new deaths on Saturday.
Texas is still playing a little catch-up due to the storms and reported 5,687 confirmed cases and 2,416 probable new cases on Friday. The state also reported 164 additional deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 28.52 million cases and 511,335 deaths.
Globally, there have been 113.6 million cases and a total of 2.52 million deaths.