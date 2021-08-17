Highlands County has now seen more than 60% of adults vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC’s Sunday update shows 54,604 people vaccinated in the county, which is 51.4% of all residents and 60.5% of the adult population to have received at least one dose.
Highlands County has done a better job of getting vaccines into people’s arms than most of the surrounding counties, as Glades and Hardee counties both have adult vaccination rates of less than 45%, while Okeechobee County is at 50.6% and DeSoto County at 51%. Polk County has seen 60.8% of adults receive at least one vaccine dose.
As a state, Florida is pretty much right in the middle of the pack as it pertains to vaccination rates, with Becker’s Hospital Review showing Florida at No. 23 in terms of fully vaccinated people at 50.35%, which is just a shade under the country’s rate of 50.7%. Vermont leads the nation with 67.03% of its population fully vaccinated, while Alabama has the lowest rate at 35.38%.
The CDC is now estimating 97.4% of new cases to be the delta variant, which has helped fuel Florida’s most recent surge that has seen the state set daily records for cases and hospitalizations. The latest daily count for the state by the CDC showed Florida with an all-time high of 25,991 new cases on Friday and a seven-day average of 21,662 cases, also a new record.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows the state had 15,962 hospitalizations on Monday, accounting for 28.23% of all hospitalizations. There were 3,357 patients in ICU, which accounted for 51.46% of all ICU cases and 92.18% of all ICU beds in the state were filled.
“The risk of the delta variant is high, and if you’ve had COVID in the past, you can still get this variant – a common misunderstanding people have – and you can give it to each other,” Tampa General Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peggy Duggan said in a press release. “It’s such a highly contagious disease – about 60 percent more infectious – that right now we’re seeing whole households get the delta variant, whereas before one or two people could avoid getting infected.”
The CDC shows the U.S. with 140,144 new cases on Friday, which raised the seven-day average to 119,123, which is the highest average seen since Feb. 5.
The country saw a 10.39% positivity rate on Sunday, which is the highest seen in this most recent surge, and the highest positivity rate since Jan. 20. Testing was down considerably for the day, with the 325,891 the lowest total seen on a given day since July 5.
Vaccinations in the U.S. are up slightly, with Bloomberg showing an average of 722,251 doses per day over the last week, which is up from the 694,138 average of a week ago.
The CDC shows the U.S. with a total of 36.55 million cases and 618,591 deaths.
Globally, the vaccination rate has slowed down a bit due to supply issues in some countries, with an average of 38.2 million doses being given daily. Overall, 4.71 billion doses have been given, which is roughly 30.7% of the world population.
Johns Hopkins is reporting 207.49 million cases globally and 4.36 million deaths.