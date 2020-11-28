SEBRING – The Florida Department of Health did not release a COVID-19 update on Thanksgiving. On Friday, they updated Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard and the county’s numbers were available.
FDOH normally updates its COVID numbers at 11 a.m., although the dashboard and reports are often not updated until later in the afternoon. On Friday, Orlando’s Mayor Jerry Demings said FDOH’s timetable has changed and will now be updated in the evening hours, according to clickorlando.com. Calls to the 24-hour dashboard seeking confirmation were unanswered Friday afternoon.
The county’s new cases rose by 41 since Wednesday’s report. According to the dashboard, the total cases in Highlands now stand at 3,693 including non-residents. Wednesday had an increase of 27 new infections and 13 cases on Thursday. There are 3,666 residents and 27 non-residents that have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Three deaths have been attributed to COIVD-19 since Wednesday. The dashboard does not show what day(s) the deaths were ascribed to. The county now has 146 deaths in total.
The Agency for Health Care Administration listed 46 people hospitalized with the virus as of 3:16 p.m. Friday. That is considerably better than the 61 people hospitalized on Wednesday. AHCA reports the county has an ICU bed census of 34 with six beds or 15% available.
Out of 292 tests processed, there were 279 negative tests. The new tests and cases brought the positivity rate to 4.45%, which is also much improved from Wednesday’s rate of 7.42%.
Free coronavirus testing is available in Highlands County behind the former Sears at Lakeshore Mall from 8-9 a.m. for drive-thru service and 8-10 a.m. express service by reservation on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 9 and 16. For reservations, call 863-386-5690.
Nearby DeSoto County has 2,341 total cases and 34 deaths. Okeechobee County had 2,026 cases on Friday with 43 deaths. Polk County had 27,149 cases with 671 deaths.
Statewide, Florida has seen an increase of 17,344 cases from Wednesday and Thursday. The death rate for the previous two days rose by 109 residents. The addition of five new non-resident deaths brought the non-resident deaths to 233. The new deaths from residents brings the total to 18,363; with non-residents, the total deaths in Florida is 18,596.
Out of the 108,285 tests processed, 101,611 were negative. The newly diagnosed tests and the processing gave Florida a 6.16% positivity on the Friday FDOH report.
Numbers across the United States continue to shoot upwards, although the true extent of the damage won’t be known for several more days. The COVID Tracking Project said there were 125,000 cases on Wednesday and 1,319 deaths but that is without data from 20 states and only partial data from 10 others.
Johns Hopkins is reporting 110,611 new cases on Thursday, which is the 24th straight day the country has seen more than 100,000 cases.
As of Friday at 4 p.m., Johns Hopkins was reporting 12.99 million cases and 264,241 deaths. Those numbers are up roughly 330,000 cases and 3,372 deaths since Wednesday, which is the last full day from where numbers are available.
As of Thursday evening, national hospitalizations were at an all-time high of 90,481.
Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 61.41 million cases, which is an increase of 1.26 million since Wednesday and 1,439,802 deaths.