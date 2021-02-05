Highlands County had a couple of corrections on the daily COVID-19 reports from the Florida Department of Health. On Wednesday, they reported an overall death count of 267. On Thursday, the count was 266. The county’s Public Information Office said it was possible the death was attributed to Highlands County by mistake.
The FDOH also reported on Wednesday there were 66 non-residents overall who had been infected with the virus. On Thursday, the number was reported to be 64.
On Thursday’s daily coronavirus data put out by the FDOH showed a total of 20 new cases of infection. The new cases have brought the overall total to 6,603. The cases have been split by 6,539 residents and 64 non-residents.
There have been 242 cases over the past seven days. The daily case average is 34.57. After the correction by FDOH, the deaths went down by one and 266 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
Testing took a small dip at 350 tests processed and 332 negative results. The new daily positivity rate was 5.14%. Thursday’s positivity rate was cut by more than half of Wednesday’s 11+%. The last time the positivity rate was lower was on Dec. 17 with 4.51%.
The FDOH report states 6,607 people in the county have had at least one shot of the two-dose vaccine. The first shot has been given to 5,583 people and the booster shot has been given to 1,024 people to complete the series.
The median age went up by five years overnight and is 46. FDOH is reporting 70 people (staff and/or resident in long-term care facilities) have died from COVID complications. Corrections cases sits at 96.
There have been 533 hospitalizations, or 8% of total cases. The Agency for Health Care Administration’s website was down for hospital bed counts on Thursday afternoon. However, the Highlands County Board of County Commission reported 44 current hospitalizations as of Thursday afternoon.
After a dramatic decline in the state’s new cases on Wednesday, Thursday’s new cases increased by 7,711. The cases brought the cumulative total to 1,752,330 cases. Of those cases, 1,720,760 residents and 31,570 non-residents have tested positive for the virus.
Florida’s deaths rose by 228 overnight. The total is now at 27,698 with 27,247 residents and 451 non-residents’ attributed to coronavirus.
Case numbers remain down in the United States, with 116,960 new cases reported in the COVID Tracking Project’s Wednesday night report. Hospitalizations and testing were also down.
Deaths remain high, as there were 3,685 reported, although the backlog on deaths can be weeks, or in the case of Iowa, several months, as deaths that went back as far as October weren’t released until Sunday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
“It’s a messy metric,” COVID Tracking Project’s Erin Kissane said during Thursday’s media briefing. “We don’t know how far back the data goes.”
Even though numbers remain high, there was a slight drop from the previous week.
“Our hope is that it’s a real decline,” Kissane said.
But Thursday’s early numbers didn’t look very good on that front, with the California Department of Public Health reporting just 13,176 new cases, but also 655 deaths.
Arizona had 4,417 new cases and 176 deaths on Thursday.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 26.63 million cases and had 454,272 deaths.
Globally, the case count is up to 104.7 million and there have been 2.28 million deaths.