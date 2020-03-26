SEBRING – A week ago, Governor Ron DeSantis mandated schools be closed to students until April 15. The School Board of Highlands County complied and extended its scheduled spring break. Faculty, on the other hand, did return to their schools in order to switch their curriculums to a virtual format.
During this coronavirus pandemic, information is constantly being updated. Beginning March 30, students, with the exception of those in kindergarten through second grade, will take their classes online via Chromebooks provided by the School Board at no charge.
According to the School Boards’s website, students in grades 6-12 should already have Chromebooks to work from. Students in grades 3-5 will now also be provided Chromebooks. Students in kindergarten through second will receive paperwork packets from their classroom teacher.
The School Board has 140 hotspots in the county and they have asked for more. The School Board is working with internet providers to deliver free internet to students who don’t have internet, according to the website.
Parents can be just as involved in their students’ lives as they were when students were in the brick and mortar classrooms. The Instructional Continuity Plan is located on the school’s site and has resources to the “Standard Curriculum for Core Content” with student and teacher progress monitoring.
“We want parents to be at ease as much as possible,” School Board Administrator John Varady said. “It will look different, but the first class quality instruction will continue. These are unprecedented times across America and for everyone.”
Students should have been contacted by their homeroom teachers by Wednesday. If you didn’t get a call, call the student’s school. Paper packets for students in kindergarten through second grade were being picked up starting Wednesday and are sorted by grade level at your child’s school. The hours for these pickups are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to coincide with the grab and go free lunches offered by the School Board. Chromebook pickup started Wednesday. See the chart for a list of times and days if you haven’t picked them up already.
Devoted teachers and administration staff had the unprecedented job of changing everything they normally teach and started handing out the packets and Chromebooks on Wednesday.
“Today, Fred Wild Elementary Staff with Principal Moesching in the lead, handed out more than 100 bags of Chromebooks for students in grade three through fifth. All grades received a package of study guides, supplies, and/or necessary items for individual needs for our students,” said William Medina, MIS Tech 2. “The morning started with a virtual meeting; our expectation was high and everyone worked together as a team. We would like to thank AdventHealth for providing the bags; they were of great help in distributing the Chromebooks, the charger and the extra supplies. As a team we were able to do much on our first wave, since we plan to have several more days to go to insure each of our students get the supplies, the work and the support they need to face the challenge we currently face.”
Varady reminds parents that the free grab and go lunches are available at the schools. Parents can go to any school between the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students do not have to go to their home schools. Use the drive through/curbside or walk up service.
Links to the Instructional Continuity Program can be found on The School Board of Highlands County website at sites.google.com/highlands.k12.fl.us/sbhc/instructional-continuity-plan