Highlands County added 31 new COVID-19 cases when the Florida Department of Health put out its daily COVID reports on Saturday. The new cases brought the cumulative total to 7,087 infections since the start of the pandemic. The documented cases are comprised of 7,019 residents and 68 cases from non-residents.
Over the past seven days there have been 189 cases of coronavirus, or a daily average of 27 cases.
Three more deaths were reported since Friday’s update. On Saturday, the county’s death toll stood at 297.
The positivity rate continued its climb over the past few days and was 8.55%. Testing was up slightly, with 351 processed tests.
Hospitalizations have increased by one person overnight and now is at 558. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 34 people hospitalized as of 4 p.m. on Saturday. AHCA also reported an adult ICU bed census as 22 with five available.
FDOH shows their have been 80 resident or staff deaths from long-term care facilities.
The ages of those infected runs from 0-99 with an overall median age of 52. Saturday’s median age was 50 years old. Women still have higher rates of infections at 3,829 compared to men who have had 3,157 cases. An additional 33 cases have an unknown gender.
Florida added 7,280 new cases of COVID, bringing the overall caseload to 1,863,707. The cases are made up of 1,829,773 residents and 33,934 non-residents who tested positive.
Deaths rose by 125 people, which is down from Friday. The total deaths have reached 30,339.
The state positivity rate continued to go down on Saturday, as the rate was 5.74%. The positivity rate was the lowest since Feb. 6. The state processed 124,466 resident tests with 117,316 negative results.
The state reported 45,120 vaccines given on Friday. It was the lowest number of vaccines given since Valentine’s Day and less than half of the previous day vaccines administered. Florida has vaccinated 2,668,101 people, with 1,314,176 having received the first shot in the series and 1,353,925 people receiving both shots.
Testing shot up drastically in the United States, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Friday evening update, so it’s no surprise cases climbed a bit, as there were 74,676 new cases reported. The previous four days had seen increases of less than 70,000.
But there were 1,878,276 tests processed for the day, which is 521,000 more than were processed the previous day.
While hospitalizations dipped under 60,000 — with 59,882 currently hospitalized — deaths were at 2,477, marking the third straight day with at least 2,300 deaths.
While numbers are still coming out of Texas — the state reported 2,937 new cases and 172 deaths on Friday — it’s unknown how complete the state’s reports are.
Saturday’s early numbers didn’t look much different than what we’ve seen the past week, with the California Department of Public Health reporting 6,668 new cases and 481 deaths. Arizona reported 2,047 new cases and 59 additional deaths.
The United States has eclipsed 28 million cases, with 28,039,973, while the death toll reached 496,528.
Globally, there have been 110.9 million cases and 2,456,372 deaths.