While COVID-19 is becoming an afterthought for many people, the death toll in Highlands County is still climbing. After showing no new deaths last week, the New York Times is reporting the county with 736 deaths, which is an increase of eight for the week.

The county ranks sixth worst in the state in terms of death per 100,000 population, with 693. Union County ranks the worst with 788 deaths per 100,000, while Monroe County ranks the best with 171 deaths per 100,000 population.

