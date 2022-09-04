While COVID-19 is becoming an afterthought for many people, the death toll in Highlands County is still climbing. After showing no new deaths last week, the New York Times is reporting the county with 736 deaths, which is an increase of eight for the week.
The county ranks sixth worst in the state in terms of death per 100,000 population, with 693. Union County ranks the worst with 788 deaths per 100,000, while Monroe County ranks the best with 171 deaths per 100,000 population.
Highlands County ranks much better in terms of cases per 100,000. The county is No. 51, seeing 26,848 cases per 100,000 population. Miami-Dade has the highest number of cases per 100,000 at 52,690, while Glades County is seeing the fewest number of cases per 100,000 at 15,886.
Hardee County is third worst in the state, seeing 36,285 cases per 100,000. The state average is 32,766 cases per 100,000 population.
Florida is seeing 5,561 new cases per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The last time cases were that low was May 9, 2022, when the seven-day average was 5,298 cases per day. The CDC is showing Florida as having a total of 7.037 million cases and 80,027 deaths.
Florida is following the pattern of the U.S., which is seeing 83,939 new cases day, numbers not seen since May 10, 2022. The seven-day average for deaths is 407. CDC reports the U.S. with a total of 94.48 million cases and 1.041 million deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to drop, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is showing the state with 2,998 hospitalized on Saturday. That’s a decrease of 342 from last week and the first time the state has been under 3,000 hospitalizations since June.
The number of ICU cases also declined once again, with HHS showing 311 COVID patients in ICU units, which is a decline of 67 from last week.
Bloomberg is showing the U.S. with giving an average of 62,077 vaccinations per day over the last week and 610 million doses in all. Florida is at the national average of 182 shots per 100 people. Vermont leads the nation with 234.4 shots per 100 people, while Alabama is at the bottom with 136.
Globally, the number of vaccines given has dropped the past few weeks, with an average of 8.48 million doses given per day over the last week. Of those, 2.26 million are people getting their first vaccine dose. A total of 12.6 million doses have been given worldwide.
Globally, there have been 603.7 million cases and 6.49 million deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, with 21.44 million cases and 64,580 deaths occurring in the last four weeks.