Highlands had a typical Thursday when the Florida Department of Health COVID reports, which is not good. New cases rose significantly as did the positivity rate and the county had another death overnight.
On Thursday’s report, new cases rose to 62 infections. That is a good-sized jump from Wednesday’s 37 new cases. The 62 new cases caused the county to surpass the 6,000 case mark. The overall cases reached 6,032 new cases on Thursday. Of those cases, 5,970 are non-residents and 62 are non-residents. That is one more non-resident than the previous day.
FDOH shows 310 cases in the county spread over the past seven days. That is an average of 44.28 new cases per day.
Thursday’s death brought the overall total to 237 people.
Testing did go up and there were 553 tests processed with 49 positive. The new cases and the tests processed created an 11.03% positivity rate, which is considerably higher than Wednesday’s 8.13%.
The median age on Thursday was 58 with the overall median age at 52 for the county. There have been 548 cases from long-term care facilities. Correctional facilities rose by four cases overnight to 88.
The county has had 496 hospitalizations, or 8% of all cases. As of 3:31 p.m. Thursday, the Agency for Health Care Administration showed 53 people hospitalized. That was down a couple of people since Wednesday.
ACHA also showed the adult ICU bed census as 29 with just two beds (6.45%) available. AHCA reported the regular hospital beds census was 278 with nine beds available.
FDOH reports 3,625 people have been vaccinated in the county, with 3,270 people who have received their first dose and 355 who have completed the two-shot series.
Residents of Southern Lifestyle Senior Living Center will receive their first doses of the COVID Pfizer vaccine this morning (Friday). The assisted living facility has teamed up with Walgreen’s to administer the injections.
Statewide, the number of new cases was up as well. The new cases increased by 12,873 infections. The overall total for Thursday was 1,613,884. The cases broke down by 1,584,442 residents who have contracted the virus and 29,442 non-residents who have tested positive throughout the pandemic.
Deaths were also on the rise overnight across the state. With 163 newly reported deaths from COVID, the total is 25,128. There have been 24,739 residents who have died from the virus and 389 non-resident deaths from the coronavirus.
The state processed 148,507 tests on Thursday with 135,824 negative results. The outcome of the tests produced a positivity rate of 8.54%.
Countrywide, there were 24,552,405 cases 408,011 deaths. The United States had a record setting 4,409 deaths reported on Wednesday.
California cases are down considerably at just 19,673 cases on Thursday. However, California deaths continues to remain high at 571 shown on Thursday’s report.
Globally, there have been 97,283,614 cases of COVID and 2,084,012 deaths.