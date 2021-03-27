Highlands County COVID for Friday was fairly good with low cases and a low positivity rate. Unfortunately, two new deaths marred the otherwise good report from the Florida Department of Health.
FDOH reports 99 cases of the virus in the county over the past seven days, for an average of 14.14 new cases per day, up very slightly from the day before.
The county added 16 new cases of coronavirus to its tally for a new total of 7,586 cases. Of those infections, 7,503 residents contracted the virus and 83 non-residents tested positive.
Deaths increased by two bringing the death toll to 316 people who have died because of COVID.
Out of 377 tests processed, there were 360 negative results. The positivity rate was 4.51%, the lowest its been in several days. The target positivity rate is 5% or below.
Hospitalizations went up by one to a cumulative total of 597. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 29 people hospitalized on Friday afternoon. That is five less patients than the day before.
Corrections has had 124 cases. Long-term care facilities on Thursday, after an adjustment, have had 664 cases of coronavirus and accounts for 9% of all cases.
The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners reach out to ensure the booster COVID vaccines were getting into arms on Friday with a social media post. It read: “On Saturday (March 27) also starting at 1 p.m., the first 1,200 individuals who qualify will be able to get their first dose (with) no appointment needed.
“If you are 50 years or older, a health care provider or have a signed extreme vulnerability form from your doctor, you qualify to receive the vaccine.
“Please come to the Lakeshore Mall to the former JCPenney store with your photo ID and completed consent form. If you are not able to print the consent form, one will be provided for you to fill out at the site PRIOR to getting in the line.
“Go to bit.ly/HCvaccine to print the Moderna vaccine screening and consent form and fill it in ahead of time.”
Across Florida, new cases rose by 5,750, leaving the state with a grand total of 2,033,179 cases reported. Of those cases, 1,995,548 are from residents who contracted the virus and 37,631 non-residents who got it as well.
State deaths rose sharply to 167 people who died from the virus. The total deaths are at 33,756. The deaths can be divided by resident status with 33,116 residents who were infected and 640 non-residents.
The state processed 101,236 tests with 95,477 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 5.69%.
Numbers in the United States remained consistent, with states reporting 62,633 new cases on Wednesday, which is slightly fewer than the 63,206 cases reported on Tuesday.
There were 1,259 deaths reported, which is 10 fewer than the previous day.
Hospitalizations are just under 36,000 at 35,929 and there are 6,983 in ICU.
Michigan continues to struggle with the virus, as Wednesday’s seven-day rolling averages saw the state up 59% in cases, up 32% in deaths and up 56% in positivity rate from the previous week. Hospitalizations were up 42% and ICU cases climbed 25%.
Texas is trending in the opposite direction, with cases and deaths both down close to 20% despite a 15% increase in testing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an additional 836 variant cases, although Florida and Michigan both held steady in U.K. variant cases. Florida leads the nation with 1,042 cases of the country’s 8,337 B.1.1.7 cases, while Michigan remained at 986.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 30.1 million cases and had 547,202 deaths.
Globally, there have been 125.75 million cases and 2.76 million deaths.