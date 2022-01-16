With COVID-19 numbers at a pandemic high throughout the United States, Florida and Highlands County followed suit, with both showing all-time records for the number of new cases in a week. Highlands County had 1,519 new cases for the seven-day period of Jan. 7-13, an average of 217 new cases per day, according to Friday night’s COVID-19 update released by the Florida Department of Health.
Florida saw 430,297 new cases for the seven days, an average of 61,471 new cases per day.
Highlands County’s positivity rate climbed to 30.8%, which is just slightly higher than the state average of 29.3%, while the county’s 1,445.2 cases per 100,000 population is lower than the state average of 1,958.1.
The county did see 348 people vaccinated for the week, which raises the overall total to 62,527. That is 62% of those eligible.
While the state no longer releases deaths at the county level, the New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 572 deaths, which is an increase of two from a week ago.
FDOH is showing the state with a total of 4.92 million cases and a total of 63,158 deaths.
Florida gave 333,477 vaccinations, with 194,631 of those coming in the form of booster shots.
The Florida Hospital Association reported 11,160 hospitalized with COVID on Friday, with 10,923 of those adults and there are 237 pediatric cases. That’s a 30.6% increase over the previous week and a 148.8% increase from two weeks ago.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing the United States with a seven-day average of 794,587 new cases per day, up from the 616,246 new cases per day the previous week.
The CDC is showing California with a seven-day average of 117,990 new cases per day. A month ago, California was averaging 6,401 new cases a day.
Similar jumps have occurred throughout the country, with Texas climbing from 4,207 new cases per day on Dec. 13 to 57,887 on Jan. 13, Arkansas has gone from 720 cases per day to 8,197 and Oregon has gone from 723 to 7,923 in the last month.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is showing 158,263 hospitalized with COVID, which is 20.64% of all hospitalizations. There are 25,327 COVID patients in ICU, which accounts for 32.3% of all ICU cases.
CDC is reporting the seven-day average for deaths is 1,730, which is the highest number seen since Oct. 3, 2021.
There have been a total of 64.28 million cases and 844,841 deaths in the U.S.
Bloomberg is reporting the U.S. with giving an average of 1.29 million vaccinations per day over the last seven days and a total of 526 million doses.
Globally, an average of 39.9 million vaccines per day were given in the last week and a total of 9.67 billion shots have been given in 184 countries.
Johns Hopkins is reporting a total of 324.5 million cases and 5.53 million deaths worldwide.