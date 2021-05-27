Highlands County saw 12 new cases of COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s numbers released by the Florida Department of Health. This was the largest increase since Friday and second largest in the last two weeks. Four of the new cases were children between ages 5-14.
The 12 new cases bring the county’s total to 8,749, with 8,652 being resident cases and the remaining 97 non-resident cases.
There were 191 resident tests processed on Tuesday, with the 12 positive tests, which yielded a positivity rate of 6.28% for the day, the largest since Friday.
The state is showing an increase of one death for the county, which puts the total at 365.
The state shows there were 106 vaccines given in the county on Tuesday, although it typically takes several days for all of the numbers to come in from various locations.
So far, there have been 45,738 people in the county vaccinated, according to FDOH. There have been 11,727 people who have received the first dose and 34,011 who have gotten both shots in the series.
In the state, there was an increase of 2,327 cases, bringing the total to 2,316,142 cases. There have been 2,272,898 cases involving residents and 43,244 non-resident cases.
The state processed 66,112 resident tests and had 63,785 negative tests, which resulted in a positivity rate of 3.54%, making it two straight weeks with a positivity rate under 5%.
There were an additional 147 deaths reported, which raises the overall total to 37,382, of which 36,647 have been resident deaths and 735 have been non-resident deaths.
Vaccinations in the state were the lowest they have been in the last two weeks, with FDOH reporting 32,920 doses given on Tuesday, although that number will likely increase some over the next few days.
There have now been 10,123,898 million people in Florida vaccinated, with 8,091,013 having received both doses and 2,032,885 people having received the first dose.
The U.S. is approaching the 50% vaccination mark, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as 165,074,907 people have received at least one, which is 49.7% of the population. The percentage of the country that is considered fully vaccinated is 39.7%.
Among those 12 and over, the percentage climbs to 58.9%, while 61.8% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Seniors have been getting vaccinated at a higher rate than any other group, with 85.5% of those 65 and over having received at least one dose and 74.1% of seniors having been fully vaccinated.
According to the Florida Department of Health, the U.S. has now had a total of 33.18 million cases and had 591,179 deaths.
Globally, there have been 168 million cases and 3.59 million deaths.