Highlands County saw 133 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of May 13-19, according to the Friday COVID update provided by the Florida Department of Health. The county has now seen a total of 24,518 cases.
The state saw a 40% increase in cases for the week, as FDOH reported 60,204 new cases after reporting 39,374 the previous week. The state’s numbers have increased for the past nine weeks.
The state’s positivity rate jumped to 13.4%, which is also the highest number seen in the past nine weeks.
Once again, it was the larger counties that fueled the increase, with Miami-Dade County reporting 15,968 new cases. Its 547.1 new cases per 100,00 population was nearly double the state average of 274 new cases per 100,000. Broward, Orange and Palm Beach counties were all above the state averages in positivity rate and new cases per 100,000 population.
Highlands County’s 126.5 new cases per 100,000 population was less than half the state average, while its positivity rate of 8.6% is well below the state average.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 686 deaths, which is the same number as last week.
The state is reporting 74,330 deaths statewide, which is an increase of 270 over the past two weeks.
Vaccinations dropped in the state for the sixth straight week, as there were 58,454 doses given in the past week, with 44.975 of those booster shots. There were 7,273 people to receive a first dose.
Hospitalizations have increased, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showing 1,982 hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 280 from a week ago. ICU cases climbed to 180 after being at 144 last week.
The Centers for Disease and Prevention is reporting a seven-day average of 101,029 new cases in the U.S. daily, although the actual numbers are going to be higher.
“Depending on which tracker you use, we’re at about 100,000 cases a day,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said at a press briefing Wednesday. “And we know that the number of infections is actually substantially higher than that – hard to know exactly how many, but we know that a lot of people are getting diagnosed using home tests.
“Home tests are great, by the way. I’ve been a huge fan of home tests for the last two years. But what that means is we’re clearly undercounting cases.”
Jha did recommend that households that haven’t yet ordered the latest round of free home tests do so at https://special.usps.com/testkits.
The CDC is reporting a seven-day average of 279 new deaths per day, which is down slightly from several weeks ago.
The CDC is showing the U.S. with a total of 82.9 million cases and a total of 988,788 deaths.
Bloomberg reported the U.S. gave an average of 139,475 vaccines per day over the last seven days and has given a total of 583 million doses in total.
Globally, there were an average of 61.2 million doses given per day over the last week and there have been 12.2 billion doses given in total.
Johns Hopkins University is reporting a total of 527 million cases globally and 6.28 million deaths.