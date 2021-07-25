Five weeks ago, Florida had 10,459 new COVID-19 resident cases for the week. Now, the state is seeing that many new cases per day, according to Friday’s COVID-19 update released by the Florida Department of Health.
The state reported 73,199 new coronavirus cases for the week of July 16-22, which is an average of 10,457 new cases daily. The state’s latest positivity rate was 15.1% for the week, which is just under the peak seven-day average of 15.22%, recorded on July 9, 2020. Florida has had a total of 2,479,975 resident cases.
The state reported 282 new COVID deaths, with 78 taking place over the past week and the remaining 202 deaths are ones which occurred earlier and are just now being attributed to COVID-19. There have been 38,670 resident deaths.
The increase in cases come as the state saw another decline in vaccinations, with 245,954 doses administered during the week. That is less than one-third the number of doses that were given in early May.
On Thursday, the Florida Hospital Association said there were 5,359 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of July 17. That was an increase of 42% from the previous week and more than half of the peak (10,179) the state saw in July 2020.
The FHA did say the overwhelming majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated and the average age of COVID-19 hospitalizations is younger than it has been in previous peaks.
“The message is clear, this virus is now targeting younger people and the unvaccinated,” said President and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association Mary C. Mayhew. “The best protection is getting vaccinated. The vaccine will likely keep you away from the hospital and ICU. The vaccine will likely be the thing that saves your life.”
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Delta (1.672.2) has passed the U.K. variant (B.1.1.17) as the most predominant strain in Florida. The data the CDC used was the four-week period ending July 3, so the percentage of new Delta cases is now likely higher. Georgia and North Carolina are currently the only two states shown to have a higher percentage of new U.K. variant cases than Delta.
Highlands County had an increase of 150 cases, raising the overall total to 9,151 cases. The county’s positivity rate for the week was 12.3%. Highlands County reported 113 new cases last week and a 12.4% positivity rate.
There were 464 people vaccinated in the county during the last week, which is a significant increase from the 291 people vaccinated the previous week and the 257 people vaccinated the prior week.
The county has now vaccinated 49,608 people, which is 53% of the 12-and-older population in the county.
Hardee County saw 119 new cases for the week with a 31.2% positivity rate, which was the worst in the state. DeSoto County had a better week, recording 32 new cases for the week and a positivity rate of 8.1%. Okeechobee County had 68 new cases and a positivity rate of 11.3% and Glades County saw 10 additional cases and a positivity rate of 19.2%.
To the north, Polk County had an increase of 2,514 cases and a positivity rate of 18.6%, while two counties – Calhoun and Liberty – both had more new cases than people vaccinated for the week.
Vaccinations in the United States showed a second straight week of a modest increase. The seven-day average for vaccines is 541,969, which is a 22,000 increase from a week ago. There have been 340 million doses given in the country, with 56.4% of the population having received at least one dose.
There are 162.1 million people classified as fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That is 48.8% of the population and 59.7% of the adult population.
The CDC is reporting a seven-day average of 43,729 new cases per day in the country, which is a 51% increase from a week ago. It’s the first time since May 6 the seven-day average of new cases has been above 43,000.
John Hopkins University is showing the United States with 34.4 million cases and 610,720 deaths.
On the global front, the average number of vaccines given per day is roughly 32.5 million. There have been a total of 3.78 billion doses given in 179 countries, which is enough to fully vaccinate 24.6% of the world’s population.
Globally, there have been 193.1 million cases and 4.14 million deaths.