Highlands County saw 24 new cases of COVID-19, according to Sunday’s virus update from the Florida Department of Health. All 24 cases were in residents, which raises the numbers to 8,031 resident cases and 91 non-resident cases for a total of 8,122.
The majority of new cases came from the 35 to 44 age group, which had nine. There was just one new case in the 14-and-younger age group, although there were four new cases in the 15 to 24 age group. The median age for the day was 40 and the overall median age is 51.
FDOH reported two additional deaths, which brings the total of deaths to 335.
Testing was down in the county, with 240 processed resident tests, which yielded a positivity rate of 9.58% for the day, which is slightly lower than the 10.54% from the previous day.
Highlands County saw three additional hospitalizations overnight, raising the total to 641. The Agency for Health Care Administration shows 36 currently hospitalized, which is a decrease of two from Saturday.
The state surpassed 8 million people vaccinated on Saturday, with FDOH showing 8,016,441 having received at least one vaccine dose. There have been 5.08 million people to be fully vaccinated, while 2.93 million people have received the first shot. Florida is below the national average in terms of percentage of population fully vaccinated, with Florida ranking No. 37 among states.
Florida did see 6,834 new COVID-19 cases, raising the overall total to 2,168,901 cases. Of those, there have been 2,128,136 resident cases and 40,765 non-resident cases.
There were an additional 35 deaths reported overnight, which raises the total to 35,109. There have been 34,439 resident deaths and 670 non-resident deaths.
Testing dropped by more than 27,000 from the previous day and the end result was a positivity rate of 8.68%, which is the highest seen the past two weeks.
The United States has now vaccinated a little more than half of all adults, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 50.4% of adults as having received at least the first vaccine dose. Nearly one-third of adults have been fully vaccinated, with the CDC showing 32.5% of those 18 and over as having received both shots or the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
There were 3.6 million vaccines given in the United States on Saturday, which was a drop of nearly 1 million from the previous Saturday. The country has averaged 3.2 million vaccines given each day.
States reported 62,033 new cases and 732 deaths on Saturday, which are consistent with the seven-day averages. The average positivity rate over the past seven days is 4.47%, which is up 23% from a month ago, but also down 11% from the 5.05% seen two months ago.
The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering is showing the United States with 31.65 million cases and 567,092 deaths.
Globally, there have been 141 million cases and 3,014,575 million deaths.