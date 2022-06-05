Highlands County saw 214 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of May 27-June 2, according to the Friday COVID update provided by the Florida Department of Health. Highlands County added 136 new cases the previous week. The county has now seen a total of 24,868 cases.
The state saw a minor increase for the week, with 71,797 new cases, and lower numbers were expected due to the Memorial Day holiday and the typical holiday bounce. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing Florida having reported 23,291 new cases for Saturday, May 28 through Memorial Day, an average of 7,764 cases per day. All other days saw a minimum of 10,000 new cases.
The state’s positivity rate jumped to 16.2%, which is the highest number seen in the past nine weeks and the ninth straight week of increasing positivity rates.
Highlands County’s 203.6 new cases per 100,000 population was less than the state average of 326.7, while its positivity rate of 14% is a bit lower than the state average.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 692 deaths, which is one more than last week. The county still has the sixth-highest death per capita rate in the state.
As has been the case recently, the larger cities are faring worse, with Miami-Dade County again having the highest per capita rate in the state at 591.5 new cases per 100,000 population. Broward County saw 436.6 new cases per 100,000 population. Palm Beach County was next with 347.1 new cases per 100,000 population.
Closer to home, DeSoto County saw 46 new cases, while Glades County had 19 and Hardee County had 38. Okeechobee reported 49 new cases for the week, while Polk County had 2,116 new cases and a 14.8% positivity rate.
With school over, the majority of new cases were seen in adults, with the 40-49 age group reporting 395.9 new cases per 100,000 population and the 50-59 age group having 394.5 new cases per 100,000. Children 11 and under were showing fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 population.
The state is reporting 74,330 deaths, which is an increase of 260 over the past two weeks.
Vaccinations dropped in the state to 42,086 doses given in the past week, which is the lowest number seen in the past 10 weeks. Of those, 32,577 were booster shots. There were 5,020 people who received their first shot in the series.
Hospitalizations showed another significant increase, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showing 2,834 hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 432 from a week ago. ICU cases are 234, which is roughly the same as last week.
CDC is reporting the U.S. with an average of 99,289 new cases per day, which is a slight decrease from last week, although Memorial Day weekend is playing a role. CDC showed the U.S. with reporting 116,964 new cases for the three-day weekend, an average of 38,988 new cases per day. There were at least 108,000 new cases per day in each of the other four days.
The CDC is reporting a seven-day average of 246 new deaths per day, which is down slightly from last week. But it was more of the same with the holiday, as CDC showed 104 deaths over the three-day weekend and a minimum of 300 deaths per day on the other four days.
The CDC is showing the U.S. with a total of 84.4 million cases and a total of 1,003,308 deaths.
Bloomberg reported the U.S. gave an average of 70,082 vaccines per day over the last seven days and has given a total of 588 million doses in total.
Globally, there were an average of 23.6 million doses given per day over the last week and there have been 12 billion doses given in total.
Johns Hopkins University is reporting a total of 531.5 million cases globally and 6.29 million deaths.