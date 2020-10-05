Highlands County had an increase of 22 new cases of coronavirus with the release of Sunday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. The cases came from 339 processed tests, the second-highest number of tests in the past two weeks.
Still, the positivity rate for new cases of 6.09% was slightly higher than the 5% you like to see, but was partially offset by a median age for new cases of just 39, which is eight years less than the overall county median age of 47.
Highlands County’s death rate remained at 91, but the county’s death percentage of 4.07% is roughly double the state percentage of 2.04%
Highlands County had 25 hospitalized according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.
A high number of the Highlands County cases have been related to long-term care facilities. There have been 372 cases attributed to long-term care facilities, which is 17%, and more than double the state average of 7% of cases. The 3% of cases being related to a correctional facility is the same as the state average.
On the state level, there were 1,868 new cases and 43 deaths. Florida has now seen 716,459 cases between residents and non-residents and there have been 14,671 resident deaths and 174 deaths in non-residents. According to worldometers.com, whose data is used by the New York Times, BBC, Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, and others, Florida was No. 11 among states in deaths per million residents, with 683. New Jersey and New York both have seen more than 1,700 deaths per million residents.
The same site also shows that Florida is lagging behind other states as it pertains to testing, with 251,613 tests per million residents, which is No. 39 among states. Rhode Island has tested 752,354 per million residents, or three-quarters of its population compared to Florida testing one-fourth of its population. Florida is No. 3 in cases per million population, trailing just Louisiana and Mississippi.
Nationally, there have been 7.4 million cases and 209, 668 cases, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers shows the numbers at 7.6 million cases and 214,476 deaths.
There have been more than 35 million cases on a global scale, with the United States having the most cases, with India having the second most in large part due to its recent surge in virus cases. The United States has had roughly 1 million more cases than India.
The United States is No. 12 in cases per million residents and No. 10 in deaths per million residents. The U.S. has tested 335,239 people per million residents, which is roughly one-third of the population. Countries range from the tiny Faeroe Islands, with its population of 52,000, which has tested residents an average of 2.7 times each, to Egypt, which has tested just 1,313 people per million residents.
Peru has the highest death rate, with 987 deaths per million residents. Seven countries claim to have a death rate of less than one person per million residents.