Highlands County saw an increase of 23 new COVID-19 cases, with the release of numbers on Sunday by the Florida Department of Health. The new cases bring the total number of cases seen in the county to 7,755, which consists of 7,667 resident cases and 88 non-resident cases.
As we’ve seen before in the past two weeks, FDOH made a correction in the number of deaths in the county, removing one from Saturday’s report, which brings the total back to 322.
The county’s testing was down, with 222 resident tests processed for the day, which resulted in a positivity rate of 10.36%.
Hospitalizations climbed four to 614. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 31 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of early Sunday evening.
Of the new cases, two of them were in children 14 and younger, which brings the overall total in that age group to 516 cases.
The state numbers were down — both in new cases and in testing. The state reported 4,794 new cases, raising the overall total to 2,081,826 cases, which is broken into 2,042,881 resident cases and 38,945 non-resident cases.Testing was down, with just 63,892 negative resident tests, which yielded a positivity rate of 7.02%, the second-highest number seen in the last two weeks.
Once again, cases in those 14 and younger were running 50% higher than the overall average, as the age group made up 12% of the new cases. There were 584 new cases in that age group, which raises the overall number of cases to 171,786. There have been 1,125 hospitalizations involving children 14 and under and six deaths.
The state saw an increase of 22 deaths and there have now been a total of 34,328, which consists of 33,674 resident deaths and 654 non-resident deaths.
Numbers in the United States climbed slightly, as there were 66,023 new cases reported by states on Saturday. There were 1.62 million tests processed, with both numbers above the seven-day averages. There were 758 new deaths reported, which is 60 fewer than the seven-day average of 818.
There were 36,913 hospitalized Saturday evening, which is slightly above the average of the last two weeks, but well below the 100,000 seen two months ago.
Expect numbers to be a little shaky the next few days, with some states not reporting on Easter Sunday. As of 5 p.m., Michigan had yet to update its numbers, while California updated at its regular time and reported 2,400 new cases and 109 deaths. Texas has been seeing better numbers lately and reported 1,465 confirmed cases on Sunday and 21 new deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 30.7 million cases and had 554,988 virus-related deaths.
Globally, there have been 131.1 million cases and 2.85 million deaths.