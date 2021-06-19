The Florida Department of Health is showing Highlands County with 26 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of June 11-17. The county has now seen a total of 8,745 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 406 people vaccinated during the seven-day period, which raises the total to 47,533 people vaccinated. With FDOH using a population count of 105,105 for Highlands County, that means 45.2% of the total population has been vaccinated. The Florida Department of Health shows 51% of the county’s 12 and older population has been vaccinated. The state average is 56%.
The county’s new case positivity rate was 3%, which is slightly higher than the 2.6% seen last week, but a bit better than the state average of 3.3%.
The state is reporting an increase of 10,629 resident cases for the week, raising the total to 2,310,881.
Deaths went from 37,265 to 37,555, which is an increase of 290, although the state reported just 43 new deaths for the week. The difference in numbers is due to the time it takes for deaths to be classified as COVID-related deaths, as it can take weeks for a death to be determined to have been caused by COVID-19.
FDOH shows 373,438 people vaccinated in the state last week, raising the overall total to 10,659,464. The 373,438 vaccinations are the fewest in the past 10 weeks and 108,422 fewer than the 481,860 vaccines given a week ago.
Most of the counties in the Heartland had low numbers for the past week, with Hardee County having 37 new cases, Okeechobee County saw 34, while DeSoto County had six new cases and Glades saw four. The four counties also fall below the state average in terms of percentage of population 12 and over to be vaccinated, with DeSoto having the highest percentage at 44% and Hardee having the lowest at 34%.
Only Florida resident cases have been counted by FDOH since the switch to weekly COVID-19 updates two weeks ago, as opposed to the daily updates for the first 15-plus months, which also included non-resident numbers.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 176.29 million people in the U.S. to have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is 53.1% of the population and 65.1% of the U.S. adult population. There have been 148,459,003 people declared fully vaccinated, which means they have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The U.S. has averaged 1.33 million vaccine doses per day over the past week. At the current rate it will take an additional four months to reach the targeted goal of vaccinating 75% of the population.
Globally, there have been 2.51 billion doses given and countries are averaging roughly 37 million dose per day. The 2.51 billion doses is enough to fully vaccinate 16.4% of the world population.
The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering is showing the U.S. with a total of 33,515,388 cases and 601,125 deaths.
Globally, there have been 177,573,179 cases and 3.84 million deaths.