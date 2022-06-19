Highlands County saw 267 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of June 10-16, according to the Friday COVID update provided by the Florida Department of Health. Highlands County added 191 new cases the previous week. The county has now seen a total of 25,326 cases.
The state remained in a holding pattern, with 74,323 new cases reported, which is a decrease of 78 new cases from the previous week, although the positivity rate inched upwards once again, climbing to 17.2% — the highest number seen in the past nine weeks and the ninth straight week of increasing positivity rates.
Highlands County’s 254 new cases per 100,000 population was less than the state average of 338.2, while its positivity rate of 17.1% is nearly the same as the state average.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 694 deaths, which is one more than last week. The county still has the sixth-highest death per capita rate in the state at 653 deaths per 100,000 population. Hardee County is at 468 deaths per 100,000 people, while Okeechobee County is at 436, Polk shows 416, DeSoto is at 397 and Glades County is at 261. The state average is 350.
Vaccinations dropped in the state to 30,991 doses given in the past week, which is the lowest number seen in the past 10 weeks. Of those, 22,102 were booster shots. There were 4,711 people who received their first shot in the series.
Hospitalizations in the state showed another significant increase, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showing 3,505 hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 477 from a week ago. ICU cases are 362, which is 74 more than a week ago.
In the U.S., there are 30,517 hospitalized with COVID-19, while ICU cases were at 3,011, passing the 3,000 mark for the first time since March.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting the U.S. with a seven-day average of 100,733 new cases per day, which is down slightly from a week ago. The country’s seven-day average has been between 101,000-111,000 new cases per day since May 18.
The CDC is reporting a seven-day average of 266 new deaths per day, which is down slightly from last week.
CDC is showing a significant decrease in testing, with the seven-day average on Tuesday — the last day testing data is available — at 357,688 tests per day, which is the lowest number seen since May 12, 2020. While unreported home tests make that number higher, nobody is exactly sure how many home tests are being administered daily.
Bloomberg reported the U.S. gave an average of 107,174 vaccines per day over the last seven days and has given a total of 592 million doses in total.
Globally, there were an average of 9.11 million doses given per day over the last week and there have been 12 billion doses given in total.
The CDC is showing the U.S. with a total of 85.9 million cases and a total of 1,008,196 deaths.
Johns Hopkins University is reporting a total of 538.5 million cases globally and 6.31 million deaths.