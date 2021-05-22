After four straight days with 10 coronavirus cases each, Friday saw Highlands County with just two new cases of COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health’s daily virus update. The cumulative total is now at 8,707. The cases are divided by 97 non-residents and 8,610 residents.
Unfortunately, there were three new deaths, which brings the overall death total to 365 in Highlands County. The deaths did not necessarily happen overnight. The deaths could have occurred earlier, but were reported on Friday.
Testing was low, with 129 tests processed and 127 negative results. The positivity rate was 1.55%.
The daily median age was 48 with an overall medial of 50.
Hospitalizations have reached a total of 677. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 16 people were hospitalized on Friday afternoon. Across Florida, there were 2,190 people hospitalized at the same time.
Florida saw an overnight increase of 2,371. The new caseload total was brought to 2,304,860 on Friday afternoon. The cases are divided between 2,261,813 residents and 43,047 non-residents.
There were 96 deaths reported on Friday. With 36,441 resident deaths and 731 non-resident deaths, the overall death rate in Florida is 37,172.
Florida processed 51,372 tests with 49,036 negative results. The positivity rate was 4.55%. The World Health Organization suggested reopening when there has been a positivity rate of 5% or below for two straight weeks. According to the Florida Department of Health reports, the state has been under 5% positivity for 15 days. The report shows May 8 as being over 5%.
States reported just 28,706 new cases on Thursday, which was 8,376 fewer than were reported the previous Thursday. The seven-day average for new cases in now 27,559, a decrease of 19% from last week.
There were 662 new deaths reported, a slight decrease of 37 from the previous Thursday. The seven-day average is 571, which is down 5% from last week.
Testing is also down across the U.S., with the seven-day average at 1,096,416, which is close to half of what was seen in January and a 13% decrease from last week.
The nation’s positivity rate dropped slightly and is at 2.51%, which is a new pandemic low.
The U.S. is still inching towards the 50% vaccination milestone, as 48.2% of all residents have now had at least one vaccine dose and 38.1% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Among adults, 60.5% of the population has received at least one shot and 48.4% of adults in the country are fully vaccinated.
Senior citizens continue to lead the way, with 84.9% having received at least one dose and 73.2% are fully vaccinated.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 33.07 million cases and had 589,059 deaths.
Globally, there have been 165.7 million cases and 3.43 million deaths.