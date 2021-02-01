While COVID-19 new case numbers are dropping throughout the country, deaths haven’t followed suit. Highlands County reported an additional three COVID deaths, according to Sunday’s release of numbers by the Florida Department of Health. The county has now seen 263 deaths from the virus.
The county saw an additional 33 new virus cases, which brings the total to 6,488. Of those, 6,421 cases have been in residents, which is 6.28% of the county’s population, according to the population of 102,101 given by FDOH. There have been 67 non-resident cases.
According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, Highlands County had 52 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
It was the best day the county has seen in two weeks from a positivity standpoint, as just 7.26% of processed tests came back positive.
It was much the same for the state, which added 7,788 new cases and saw a positivity rate of 5.54%, also the best rate of the past two weeks. The state did see an increase of 119 resident deaths and one non-resident death. There have been 26,479 resident deaths and 436 non-resident deaths for a total of 26,915.
The state has seen a total of 72,294 hospitalizations, with 6,101 currently hospitalized.
The state gave 17,574 people vaccinations on Saturday, raising the total to 1,678,944, of which 1,364,416 are people who have received the first shot and 314,528 people to have received both shots in the series.
Hospitalizations dipped below 100,000 nationally for the first time since Dec. 1. According to the COVID Tracking Project’s Saturday night report, there were 97,561 currently hospitalized.
The country saw 146,657 new virus cases and there were 2,972 new deaths reported.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 26.15 million cases and there have been 440,652 deaths.
Globally, there have been 102.8 million cases and 2.22 million deaths.