Florida continues to be the nation’s COVID-19 hotspot and Friday’s numbers from the Florida Department of Health were pretty grim. The state reported 110,477 new resident cases for the seven-day period of July 23-29.
Highlands County saw 311 new cases for the week, an average of 44 new cases per day. Last week, the county saw 150 new cases. There have been 9,465 resident cases in the county.
The state is posting numbers not seen since January and hospitalizations are approaching pandemic highs, as the Florida Hospital Association reported 9,329 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Friday. The state peak of 10,179 was set July 23, 2020.
The Jacksonville and Orlando areas have both passed last year’s peak numbers in hospitalizations, while Tampa General announced Friday it has passed its previous pandemic high of 86 COVID hospitalizations.
The FHA reports the average age of those hospitalized is younger than previous peaks and more than 95% of those admitted to hospitals are unvaccinated.
“The virus has a new target: the unvaccinated and younger people,” said Mary C. Mayhew, president and CEO, Florida Hospital Association. “Previously healthy people from their teens to their 40s are now finding themselves in the hospital and on a ventilator. What you heard last year and last spring about this virus mostly targeting seniors and those with pre-existing conditions is not true today.”
The state reported 319 new COVID-19 deaths for the week, with 108 taking place during the week and the remaining 211 having occurred earlier but were just classified as COVID deaths. There have been 39,079 resident deaths in Florida and the number of cases increased to 2,590,699.
The lone positive for the state was a second straight week of increasing vaccinations, as there were 334,064 doses given during the week, the highest number in six weeks. The state has vaccinated 61% of eligible people age 12 and up, although not all of those people are fully vaccinated.
The state’s positivity rate was 18.1%, which is higher than the previous peak seven-day average of 15.1% set on July 9, 2020. All 67 counties in the state had positivity rates higher than 10% and 40 of the 67 were above 20%.
Those between 12 and 29 had the highest positivity rates of the week, with people 12-19 yielding a positivity rate of 22.2% and those 20 to 29 testing positive 22.5% of the time. Men are also testing positive at a higher rate, as men showed a 19.6% positivity rate for the week compared to 16.6% for women.
Sixty-six of Florida’s counties are listed as having a “High Level of Community Transmission,” while Glades County has a “Substantial Level of Community Transmission.”
Highlands County showed a positivity rate of 18.3% for the week, so just a shade higher than the state average. The county did have 712 people receive vaccinations, a significant increase from the 464 people vaccinated last week and the 291 people the previous week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Highlands County as having 39 new COVID hospitalizations for the week, as well as having a decent increase in testing for the week, with an average of 180 tests per day, which is 14.61% higher than a week ago.
Vaccinations in the United States showed a third straight week of an increase. The seven-day average for vaccines is 652,085, which is slightly more than an increase of 100,000 from a week ago. There have been 345 million doses given in the country, with 57.4% of the population having received at least one dose.
There are 164.2 million people classified as fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That is 49.5% of the population and 60.4% of the adult population.
The CDC is reporting a seven-day average of 67,080 new cases per day in the country, which is more than a 50% increase from a week ago. It’s the first time since April the seven-day average of new cases has been above 67,000.
John Hopkins University is showing the United States with 34.95 million cases and 613,059 deaths.
On the global front, the average number of vaccines given per day is roughly 39.7 million, which is an increase of 7 million from a week ago. There have been a total of 4.06 billion doses given in 180 countries, which is enough to fully vaccinate 26.5% of the world’s population.
Globally, there have been 197.6 million cases and 4.21 million deaths.