Highlands County did not have a good COVID report on Friday, after a pretty good day on Thursday. The numbers were up across the board and the positivity rate nearly doubled form Thursday’s report.
The Florida Department of Health reported 20 new cases of the coronavirus. The increase brought the new total to 8,551 people who have contracted the virus. The total number is made up of 8,456 residents and 95 non-residents. All of the new cases have been from residents the last few days.
There were also four new deaths reported by the FDOH. That brings the total deaths to 356. There has been five new deaths in the past two days.
The county processed 294 tests and had 275 negative results. The positivity rate was 6.46%, up considerably from Thursday’s 3.5%.
The county’s hospitalizations remained at 659. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 24 people were being treated for COVID. That was four less than yesterday afternoon.
The daily median age climbed a bit to 36. The overall median age is still 50.
The state saw an increase of 4,165 new COVID cases, which is down a bit from the previous day. The new cases brought the total to 2,262,598. The cases were divided by 2,220,240 residents and 42,358 non-residents.
The death toll rose by 89 overnight, including three non-residents. The state’s cumulative death rate is 36,346. The deaths were divided by 35,635 resident deaths and 711 non-resident deaths.
Florida had 91,467 tests done and 87,165 negative results. The positivity rate is 4.7%.
Numbers continue to drop in the United States, with states reporting 43,633 new cases on Thursday. That’s the fewest number of cases reported on a Thursday since September. The seven-day average number of cases is now 43,245.
There were 773 reported deaths, which is 43 fewer than last Thursday, and puts the seven-day average at 677, which is the lowest number seen since Oct. 16.
The nation’s positivity rate is down to 3.27%, which is a 5% decrease from last week and another pandemic record.
While most states are seeing solid downward trends, California is beginning to tilt the opposite direction. While its numbers are still among the best in the nation, its average deaths have jumped 53% from the previous week, with slight increases in cases and positivity rate on decreased testing. California reported 100 deaths on Friday, which is 19 higher than its seven-day average of 81. There were more than 2,400 new cases reported, with 600 of those a data dump of previously unreported cases, according to the California Department of Public Health.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 32.63 million cases and had 580,574 deaths.
Globally, there have been 156.3 million cases and 3.26 million deaths.