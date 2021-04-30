Highlands County added another 21 new cases of COVID, pushing the total cases over the 8,400 milestone. All of the new cases were from residents and brings the cumulative total to 8,419 cases. Of those cases, 8,326 are from residents and 93 non-residents were infected.
This has been a rough week as far as deaths from COVID are concerned. With four additional deaths reported on Thursday, the total rose to 349. There have been seven deaths this week: one on Tuesday, two on Wednesday and ending with the four that were reported on Thursday.
Testing was considerably higher than usual with 459 tests processed and 438 negative results. The positivity rate was 4.58% – a bright spot in the day’s data.
Hospitalizations went up by one admission to 653 for COVID. As of Thursday afternoon, 39 people were being treated in hospitals for coronavirus. Across the state, there were 3,230 COVID patients hospitalized.
The daily median age tumbled to 37 from 50 years of age. The overall median is still 51.
Florida has now seen 2,228,212 cases, after an overnight increase of 5,666 – a significant bump since the day before. Of the total cases, 2,186,477 were from residents and 41,735 from non-residents who tested positive.
There were 55 deaths reported on Thursday with one of those being a non-resident. The deaths were broken down by 35,084 residents and 693 non-residents for a total of 35,777.
The state processed 99,439 tests with 93,739 negative results. The positivity rate is 5.73%.
The News Service of Florida reported 8,740,620 people were vaccinated through Wednesday. In addition, 2,666,894 people had received first doses of a two-dose series, and 5,531,079 people had completed a two-dose vaccination series. Just less than 542,650 people had received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Numbers in the United States have been fairly stable for a few weeks now, with states reporting 52,621 new cases on Wednesday, which is roughly 1,000 more than the nation’s seven-day average. It is 10,273 fewer cases than were reported last Wednesday.
Deaths have been above average the past two days, with 865 reported on Wednesday, which is 18 more than last Wednesday and 176 higher than the seven-day average of 689.
The county’s average positivity rate has dropped down to 3.57%, which is a 13% decrease from the 4.10% seen a week ago and 21% lower than the 4.53% of two weeks ago.
Hospitalizations dipped to 38,511 with 7,858 in ICU, although not all states report ICU cases. Average hospitalizations are down 4% from a week ago, while ICU cases are down 2%.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been 32.26 million cases and 574,767 deaths in the United States.
Globally, the COVID-19 count is approaching 150 million, with 149,903,893 cases. There have been 3,155,755 deaths.