Highlands County saw just 23 new COVID-19 cases with the release of Saturday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. But the death toll climbed by four and is now at 286. Of the 286 deaths, 249 of them have been in those 65 and over.
Of the county’s 23 new cases, seven of them belonged to the 75 to 84 age group, which helped push the median age of new cases to 61 for the day. Only one day in the last two weeks has seen a higher median age.
Highlands County has now seen a total of 6,898 cases, with 6,832 belonging to county residents and there have also been 66 non-resident cases. The county has seen 206 cases the past seven days.
There was one additional hospitalization and the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration shows 37 currently hospitalized, which is the same number as the previous day.
There were 339 tests processed in the county and with the 23 new cases, it resulted in a positivity rate of 6.78% for the day.
For the state, there were 7,515 new cases. The breakdown of new cases shows 7,377 resident cases and 138 cases belonging to non-residents. Florida has now seen a total of 1,821,937 cases, with 1,788,827 resident cases and 33,110 cases found in non-residents. The state has seen 49,856 cases the past seven days or an average of 7,122.28 cases.
The state processed roughly 115,000 tests for the day, which yielded a positivity rate for new cases of 6.44%. The state has been under 7% for five consecutive days.
There were an additional 118 deaths, with the non-resident total remaining at 496 and the resident total climbing to 28,683. There have been a total of 29,179 deaths in the state.
FDOH shows another 56,978 vaccines given in the state, which raises the total to 2,293,883 people to have received a shot. Of those, 1,265,568 have received just the first shot and 1,028,315 have received both shots in the series.
Numbers in the United States have been fairly stable the past week. The COVID Tracking Project’s Friday night report showed 100,570 new cases, marking the first time since Nov. 2 the seven-day average of new cases has been below 100,000.
There were an additional 2,918 deaths, which does not include 2,500 deaths reported by Ohio as another ‘data dump,’ as the state continues to make adjustments for underreported deaths. On Saturday, Ohio made another adjustment of 1,125 more deaths than what was previously reported.
A total of 71,504 people are hospitalized with COVID. The seven-day average is 78,231.
The U.S. has now seen a total of 27.54 million cases and had 483,544 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
Globally, the case count climbed to 108.4 million and there have been 2.39 million deaths.