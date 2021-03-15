Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers update by the Florida Department of Health was a solemn reminder that we’re not over the virus yet. Despite dropping case numbers across the nation, COVID-19 is still here, which is why health officials encourage people to remain vigilant in regards to mask wearing, social distancing and the frequent washing of hands.
Sunday’s FDOH release showed Highlands County adding four deaths, bringing the total to 311.
Highlands County did see just nine new cases, with seven resident cases and two new non-resident cases. The county has now seen a total of 7,431 cases, with 7,354 resident cases and 77 non-resident cases.
Testing dropped significantly, with 193 resident tests processed, although the low number of new cases gave the county a 3.63% positivity rate for county residents.
The median age for the seven county cases was 70, as three of the seven fell into the 65 to 74 age group. The overall median age in Highlands County to have contracted the virus is 52.
None of the new cases were related to a long-term care facility, with the total number of cases holding at 657. The number of correctional cases remained at 121.
For the state, there was an increase of 3,707 cases, bringing the overall total to 1,976,808 cases, of which 1,940380 have been resident cases and there have been 36,428 non-resident cases.
The median age for new cases in the state was 37 and it has fluctuated between 36 and 41 for the past two weeks.
Of the new cases, 429 of them belonged to children age 14 and younger. The state has now had a total of 160,130 cases in the 14 and younger age category since the beginning of the pandemic.
Florida processed 66,725 resident tests for the day, which resulted in a positivity rate of 5.69% for the day.
Florida did see an additional 31 deaths, which raises the overall total to 32,860. Of those, 32,255 have been resident deaths and there have been 605 non-resident deaths.
The United States saw 50,782 new cases reported on Saturday, although not every state updates its numbers on weekends, so the actual number is likely to be a bit higher. There were 1,059 deaths reported and hospitalizations dropped to 36,845.
The seven-day rolling average shows cases down 11% from a week and deaths are down 25% for the same time period.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 29,428,075 cases and had 534,673 deaths.
Globally, there have been 119.8 million cases and 2.65 million deaths.