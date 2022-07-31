While Florida saw a minor decrease in the number of new cases for the second straight week, Highlands County apparently failed to get the memo, as the county added 400 new cases for the week of July 22-28, according to the Friday night update provided by the Florida Department of Health. The county was above the state average in positivity rate and cases per capita.
The state positivity rate was 20.7% for the week, but Highlands County was at 26.2%, while the county’s 3.73 cases per 1,000 population was above the state average of 3.286.
After seeing 387 new cases the preceding week, Highlands County has now seen a total of 27,334 cases, which is roughly one-fourth of the population. The county did not record any new deaths for the week, according to the New York Times. Highlands County’s death total remained at 703.
There were 41 vaccinations given in the county during the week, which brings the number of shots given in Highlands County to 65,129, or 61% of those eligible.
The state saw 73,347 new cases for the week, which is the lowest number in three weeks. There hasn’t been a dramatic decrease, as 78,255 is the highest number of new cases in the last 10 weeks. The positivity rate is the same as last week, while the number of vaccinations was at 83,500, which is a slight decrease from the past two weeks.
Of the vaccines, 14,901 were people receiving their first shot, while 57,805 were booster shots. A total of 15.94 million people have been vaccinated in Florida. While much was made about vaccinations for children 6 months to 4 years old arriving later in Florida than other states, so far only 1% of that age group has been vaccinated. Just 24% of the 5 to 11 age group has been vaccinated, while 64% of those 12 to 19 have received at least one vaccine dose.
There was an adjustment in the state deaths, with FDOH now showing a total of 77,565 COVID deaths in the state.
The Department of Health and Human Services is showing Florida with 4,432 hospitalized Saturday morning, which is an increase of 130 from last week. There were 475 ICU cases, an increase of 62 from last week.
Bloomberg is reporting the U.S. with an average of 96,733 vaccines given per day over the last seven days and a total of 599 million given in total.
Globally, an average of 12.1 million doses were given daily over the last week, which raises the overall total to 12.3 billion.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing the U.S. with a total of 90.89 million cases and 1.024 million deaths.
Globally, there have been 576.3 million cases and 6.39 million deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.