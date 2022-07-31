SNS-update073122a.jpg

While Florida saw a minor decrease in the number of new cases for the second straight week, Highlands County apparently failed to get the memo, as the county added 400 new cases for the week of July 22-28, according to the Friday night update provided by the Florida Department of Health. The county was above the state average in positivity rate and cases per capita.

The state positivity rate was 20.7% for the week, but Highlands County was at 26.2%, while the county’s 3.73 cases per 1,000 population was above the state average of 3.286.

