Highlands County had an increase of 41 new COVID-19 cases with the release of Wednesday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. Highlands County has now seen 4,133 virus cases and had 175 deaths.
The new cases came from 388 tests, yielding a positivity rate of 10.57% for the day. The median age for new cases was 57 and the overall median age of all cases in the county has climbed to 52.
Hospitalizations climbed two to 398 and there are currently 46 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
Elsewhere in the Heartland, DeSoto County saw an increase of 26 cases to stand at 2,551; Glades County added seven cases and now has had a total of 711; Hardee County had a modest increase of six cases for a total of 1,826; Okeechobee County added 11 cases for a total of 2,128; and Polk County added 204 cases, as it approaches 30,000 cases, having a total of 29,938.
The state saw an increase of 9,592 cases, which raises the total to 1,083,362 cases. There were an additional 84 resident deaths, moving the total to 19,462 resident deaths since March, while there was also an increase of five in non-resident deaths. There have been 254 non-resident deaths and 19,716 deaths total.
The state’s positivity rate for the day was 8.64%, which is the highest seen since Dec. 1.
It was another grim day on the national front, as the COVID Tracking Project showed an increase of 213,498 cases, with an additional 2,622 deaths. Current hospitalizations set another all-time high with 104,600.
Many of the first states to show an increase in this current COVID-19 wave are now starting to show a bit of leveling off, while numbers are running near all-time highs in many others. Both New Mexico and North Dakota showed double-digit percentage decreases in seven-day averages compared to a week ago, while Tennessee, Michigan, Minnesota and Wyoming are showing smaller decreases.
On the other side of the equation, California, Massachusetts, Maine, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Vermont and Georgia are showing increases of at least 50% compared to a week ago when cases are looked at on a seven-day rolling average.
California reported its second day with more than 30,000 new cases on Wednesday, as the California Department of Public Health reported 30,851 new cases and 196 new deaths, while California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said hospitalizations rose 71% and ICU admissions climbed 68.7% over the past two weeks.
Ohio has its numbers sorted out after Tuesday’s ‘data dump’ showed more than 25,000 cases, but the state reported 10,094 new cases and 84 additional deaths on Wednesday.
There have been 15.29 million cases in the United States and 287,671 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.
Globally, the number of cases increased to 68.64 million and 1,564,496 deaths.