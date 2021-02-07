Highlands County added two more deaths overnight on the Saturday COVID-19 report put out by the Florida Department of Health. The deaths due to the coronavirus have reached 274. Deaths account for 4% of all cases.
The county had an increase of 42 new cases. The new COVID case tally is 6,692. The cases were broken down by 6,627 residents and 65 non-residents, an increase of one non-resident from Friday.
FDOH shows the county has had 230 cases over the past seven days for an average of 32.85 per day. In addition, there have been 540 cases over the past 14 days for a daily average of 38.57.
Testing was down a bit to 479 tests processed for Saturday’s report with 438 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 8.56%. The positivity rate has steadily increased over the past few days.
The ages of those who have tested positive for the virus range from 0-99 years of age. Saturday’s median age was 35 and the overall median age is 52 years old.
A total of 537 hospitalizations have been reported, which is 8% of all cases. At 3:45 p.m. on Saturday the Agency for Health Care Administration showed 43 people were currently hospitalized with COVID as the main diagnosis.
AHCA also showed the adult ICU bed census as 26 with only two available or 7.14% availability.
According to FDOH, there have been 7,223 people who have been vaccinated in the county. There have been 5,891 people who have received their first shot of the vaccine and 1,332 have received both shots in the series.
Statewide, there were 7,486 new cases added on Saturday’s report; a significant decrease from Friday. The overall cases has reached 1,771,359. There have been 1,739,276 residents who have been infected and 32,083 non-residents who have tested positive.
Saturday saw a major decline in deaths with 145 attributed to COVID. Overall, there have been 28,058 deaths in the state from COVID. There have been 27,599 residents and 459 non-residents deaths.
Tests processed were at 118,447 with 111,041 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 6.25%.
It was more of the same on the national front, as new cases and hospitalizations continue to drop, while deaths remain at a high level. The COVID Tracking Project’s Friday night report showed 131,146 new cases and hospitalizations were at 86,873.
New York and Arizona are the only two states to have more than 400 hospitalized for COVID per million people. A month ago there were 19 states which fit the criteria.
There were 3,543 new deaths reported, with California and Texas combining to make up more than a quarter of the new deaths. It could be the same story once again, as California reported 623 deaths on Saturday and Texas reported 348.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida leads the U.S. in cases of the B.1.1.7 virus variant, which was originally detected in the U.K. The CDC updates variant numbers three times a week and its last report — updated Thursday evening — showed Florida with 187 of the 611 reported cases in the country. There are two other variants the CDC tracks, while public health officials in California announced several additional variants, which they dubbed “West Coast” variants, four to five days ago.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 26.9 million cases and had 461,242 deaths.
Globally, there have been 105.6 million cases and 2.31 million deaths.