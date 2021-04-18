Highlands County saw an increase of 44 new cases of COVID-19 with the release of Saturday’s virus numbers by the Florida Department of Health. The county has now seen 8,098 COVID-19 cases, with 8,007 being resident cases and 91 non-resident cases.
Of the new cases, nine of them were in the 5 to 14 age group and there were two new cases in the 4-and-younger age group. With the high number of cases in youngsters, the median age for the day was just 28. The overall median age of cases is 51.
Highlands County has had a total of 554 cases in children 14 and younger, which account for 7% of all cases. There have been an additional 236 cases in the 15 to 17 age group.
There was one additional death reported by FDOH, raising the total to 335.
The county’s positivity rate was 10.54%, making it the first day since April 6 with a positivity rate greater than 10%.
There were three additional hospitalizations, which raises the overall total to 638. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 38 currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is up two from Friday.
FDOH is reporting 39,227 people in the county have been given at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 15,153 people receiving the first dose and 27,074 having been fully vaccinated.
The state saw an increase of 6,323 new cases, raising the overall total to 2,162,067. Of those, 2,121,387 have been resident cases and there have been 40,680 non-resident cases.
There were 851 new cases in those 14 and younger, raising the overall total to 181,686 in that age group.
Deaths climbed by 74, raising the total to 35,074. There have been 34,404 resident deaths and 670 non-resident deaths.
The state’s positivity rate for the day was 6.88%, which is consistent with numbers seen over the past three days. The state has ranged from 6.55% to 8.16% over the last two weeks.
Florida has seen 88,130 hospitalizations and 3,253 were currently hospitalized.
On the state vaccine front, Florida has vaccinated 7,934,016 people, with 2,921,684 having received one dose and the remaining 5,012,332 having been fully vaccinated.
The United States saw 75,491 new cases on Friday, according to state dashboards, along with 888 new deaths. The number of new cases were 8,514 more than the country’s seven-day average of 66,977, while the deaths were 171 higher than the seven-day average of 717.
There were 1,839,643 tests processed, which is well above the seven-day average of 1,471,048.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting nearly 206 million vaccine doses have been given in the country, with 39% of the population having received at least dose and 24.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Among adults, the vaccination rates are 49.7% for at least one dose and 31.8% of the adult population has received either both shots or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Nearly two-thirds of all seniors in the United States (65.3%) have been fully vaccinated.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been 31.6 million cases and 566,863 deaths in the United States.
Globally, there have been 140.3 million cases and 3,004,312 deaths.