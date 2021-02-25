Highlands County saw a small increase in its daily new cases with 45 on Wednesday’s Florida Department of Health COVID-19 reports. The overall total has risen to 7,176 cases of infection.
Of those cases, 7,105 residents were infected and 71 non-residents have contracted the virus. Two more non-residents tested positive from the previous day.
Countywide, there have been 174 cases of coronavirus over the past seven days to average 24.85 cases daily.
There were two deaths reported by the FDOH. There have now been 298 deaths attributed to COVID in the county.
Testing was up considerably at 499 processed resident tests with 457 negative results. The daily positivity rate was up slightly at 8.42%.
The daily median age remained at 45. The overall median age is still 52. Women are still ahead in terms of the infections with 3,876 compared to men at 3,195. The unknown gender section has 34 cases.
Hospitalizations remained at 559. As of 3:47 p.m. Wednesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration showed 38 people hospitalized with the coronavirus. That is two less than the previous day.
Long-term care facilities have had 654 cases, four more than on Tuesday’s report.
FDOH reported 81 deaths from either residents or staff from long-term care facilities. Cases from Department of Corrections remained at 116.
Statewide, new cases climbed by 7,128, a good-size jump from Tuesday’s numbers. The total cases now sit at 1,885,661. Of those cases, 1,851,151 residents has tested positive during the pandemic and 34,510 non-residents were infected.
The 129 deaths reported overnight were fewer than the day before. The overall death toll has reached 30,878.
Testing was up considerably since the first half of the week. Florida processed 118,244 resident tests with 111,157 negative results. The positivity rate was a relatively low 5.99%.
Florida continues to lead the country in variant cases. The state has seen 489 of the nation’s 1,881 B.1.1.7 variant cases, often referred to as the U.K. variant, and one of the five P.1 variant cases seen in the U.S.
Numbers in the United States saw slight bumps, as the COVID Tracking Project’s Tuesday night report showed 67,879 new cases, an increase from the previous two days, which each saw fewer than 59,000 new cases.
Deaths also climbed a bit, with 2,196 reported. That was up from 1,285 and 1,236 the previous two days.
One reason for the increase in cases and deaths is a high number reported from Texas, most likely clearing some backlogs due to the storms. Texas reported 7,556 new confirmed cases and 234 deaths, along with 2,148 probable cases.
Hospitalizations continued to drop in the U.S., while testing remained at a relatively low level.
Early numbers Wednesday showed California reporting 5,303 new cases and 314 deaths, while Arizona showed an increase of 1,310 cases and 43 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 28.31 million cases and had 504,135 deaths.
Globally, there have been 112.4 million cases and 2.49 million deaths.