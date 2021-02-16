Highlands County saw an additional five deaths with the release of Monday’s COVID-19 numbers by the Florida Department of Health. That brings the total number of deaths to 281.
There were 25 additional cases recorded and testing was down considerably for the day. With just 197 resident tests processed, the county’s positivity rate was 12.69%, the highest since Feb. 7, and it was the second straight day with fewer than 200 resident tests processed.
Highlands County has now seen a total of 6,942 cases, with those being split into 6,875 resident cases and 67 cases involving non-residents. There have been 3,781 females to come down with the virus compared with 3,127 males.
Hospitalizations remained at 550, with 40 currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.
Florida reported just 3,615 new virus cases, which is the lowest number seen since Oct. 31. As was the case with the county, statewide testing dropped considerably, with just 55,414 resident tests processed, the fewest number of tests the past two weeks. The positivity rate for the day was 6.83%, which is in line with the rates seen during the past week.
There were an additional 159 deaths reported, with 155 resident deaths and four new non-resident deaths across the state. There have been 28,934 resident deaths and 500 non-resident deaths for a combined total of 29,434.
There were 110 new resident hospitalizations reported, which raises the overall total to 76,219. According to ACHA, the state currently has 4,676 people hospitalized.
Once again, numbers in the United States remained low, with the COVID Tracking Project’s Sunday night report showing just 71,844 new cases. Hospitalizations were also down, with 67,023 hospitalized, and deaths were reported at 1,363.
The U.K. virus variant found its way to three more states, according to the CDC. There have now been 1,173 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant spread throughout 40 states. Florida still leads the nation with 379 cases.
With Monday typically a slow reporting day for a number of states, and now combined with the holiday, expect numbers to be down for a day or two due to reporting lags. As an example, Arizona reported just 1,338 cases on Monday and no new deaths, while California reported 6,487 new cases and 200 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 27.67 million cases and 485,728 deaths.
Globally, there have been 109.1 million cases and 2.41 million deaths.