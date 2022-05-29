Highlands County reported five more COVID-19 deaths during the past week, according to the New York Times. The county has now seen a total of 691 COVID deaths.
Highlands County has the sixth-highest rate of deaths per capita of the counties in the state at 651 per 100,000 population. Citrus County is fifth worst at 655 per 100,000 population.
The New York Times is showing the state average of fully vaccinated people at 67%. Highlands County is at 53% and the 21 counties with the worst per capita death rate are all below the state average in terms of vaccinations.
Hardee County is No. 19 at 460 deaths per 100,000, while Okeechobee County is No. 24 at 434 deaths per 100,000 and DeSoto County is No. 35 at 395 deaths per 100,000.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting Florida with a seven-day average of 9,554 new cases per day, raising the overall total in the state to 6.125 million. Florida saw more than 10,000 new cases each of the last three days, as numbers increased 11% from a week ago.
Hospitalizations jumped 420 in the past week, according to the U.S. Department of Human Health Services. Florida was showing 2,402 hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday morning. There were 233 patients in ICU beds, which is 53 more than last week.
CDC is reporting the U.S. with an average of 109,643 new cases daily over the last seven days, which is an increase of close to 8,000 cases per day over last week. The seven-day average for deaths in the U.S. is 315, which is an increase of 37 per day from a week ago.
CDC is reporting the country with a total of 83.7 million cases and 1.01 million deaths.
Bloomberg is showing the U.S. with an average of 43,238 vaccinations per day over the last seven days, which is down significantly from the 139,475 of a week ago. The U.S. has given a total of 585 million doses.
Globally, there were an average of 16.7 million doses given per day, raising the overall total to 11.9 billion doses given in 184 different countries.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 528.5 million cases globally and 6.28 million deaths.