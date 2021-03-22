Sunday’s COVID update by the Florida Department of Health was a bit of good news, as it showed a modest increase of five new cases. The county has now seen a total of 7,510 cases, with 7,427 of those cases belonging to residents and 83 non-resident cases.
There were 212 resident tests processed on Saturday, which yielded a positivity rate of 2.83%, which is just a shade over the 2.79% FDOH reported on March 20. Deaths remained at 313 and hospitalizations remained at 590. The Agency for Heath Care Administration showed 27 people currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of four from Saturday’s 31.
FDOH shows 644 vaccinations were given in Highlands County on Saturday, which raises the total to 38,439. There have been 19,200 people to have received a first dose and 9,662 people have received both shots in the series for a total of 28,862 people vaccinated. More than 82% of the people vaccinated have been 65 and older.
The state saw an increase of 3,987 new cases, raising the overall total to 2,008,349. Of those, there have been 1,971,271 resident cases and 37,078 cases involving non-residents.
Testing was down considerably from the previous few days, with 64,090 resident tests processed, which yielded a positivity rate of 6.23%, which is the highest seen the last two weeks, but not a drastic increase. The last two weeks have seen positivity rates of 4.84% to 6.23%.
There were 32 new deaths reported, which raises the total to 33,369, which is broken down to 32,742 resident deaths and 627 non-resident deaths.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida continues to lead the nation in Brazilian variant cases, as 1,040 of the 6,390 cases seen in the United States have been seen in the state. But other states are also seeing increases, with Michigan, California, Texas, Colorado and Georgia each having at least 300 cases and several others appear set to surpass that number in the next week.
The United States reported 56,750 new cases on Saturday, which is slightly higher than the seven-day average of 52,994. There were 781 deaths reported, slightly lower than the seven-day average of 961. The seven-day rolling average of deaths dropped below 1,000 on Saturday for the first time in over four months.
The United States has seen a total of 29,812,343 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. There have been 542,302.
Globally, there have been 123.06 million cases and the death toll is at 2.71 million.