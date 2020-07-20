Highlands County saw an all-time high of 57 new coronavirus cases with the release of Sunday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. While the number of cases jumped considerably, so did the number of tests. The county’s positivity rate — the numbers the World Health Organization looks at for suggesting reopenings — were in line with what the county has seen for the past week.
The 12.8% positivity rate seen in Highlands County was also pretty much in line with the state’s numbers recently. Florida has seen a positivity rate between 11.83% and 13.6% for new cases the past five days.
There are 61 hospitalizations, which is two fewer than the previous day, and the death toll remained at 15 for the county. The total county for the county reached 765.
The ages of the new cases in the county ranged from 0 to 92, with a median age of 48. While the median age in the state has dropped recently, Highlands County has been an exception to the rule. The median age in Florida is 40, while Highlands County’s median age is 47 and just once in the past two weeks has the number been below 40.
In nearby counties, DeSoto County enjoyed its second straight day with a positivity rate under 5% and saw just two new cases, bringing its total to 1,067, with 137 (13%) of those attributed to correctional facilities. There have been 13 deaths and the median age for all cases has been 36.
In Hardee County, the numbers were a little better, as there was an increase of 12 cases and a positivty rate of 14.6%. Hardee has seen four deaths and has a median age of 33 for its positive cases.
Glades County had its second straight ugly day, adding 17 cases on just 29 tests. Glades has now seen 281 cases, with 175 of those related to the correctional facility. The median age for all cases is 37.
Okeechobee County saw 18 new cases and now has seen 65, with a median age of 36. The county has seen two deaths.
Up north, Polk County had an ugly day, adding a record 494 cases. Polk County also saw a record 22 patients hospitalized, both of which came one day after the county saw a record 12 deaths.
For the state, there were 12,478 new cases, bringing the number to 350,047. Eighty-nine new deaths were reported, bringing the total of residents and non-residents to 5,091.
There have been 20,971 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and as of Sunday at 1:30 p.m., there were 9,351 currently hospitalized, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.
Miami-Dade saw the largest daily increase in Florida, with 3,233 new cases and Broward County saw an increase of 1,176 cases.
There were a total of 23 counties which saw at least 100 new cases, with Orange (742), Palm Beach (733), Duval (644) and Hillsborough (608) the biggest gainers. Pinellas County saw 476 new cases, with Lee County seeing an addition of 322 cases.
Nationally, the death toll pushed past the 140,000 and is 140,218 and there have been 3.73 million cases.
Globally, there have been 14.34 million cases and 603,167 deaths. Once again, India was the hardest-hit country, seeing 38,749 new cases and 674 new deaths.